Ever since being a terrible enough candidate to lose to Donald Trump in 2016, inquiring minds have wanted to know: other than taking long walks in the woods, how would Hillary Clinton fill her day? Apparently the answer is “perfect her comedy routine.”

After joking (we guess) that aliens have “seized Rudy Giuliani’s brain” on James Corden’s late-night show, Hillary flexed her comedic muscles some more during an interview with the New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin:

BRUTAL: Hillary Clinton Mimics Trump Taking Orders on 'Secret Phone Call with Vladimir' https://t.co/QUu1F4srSC @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/hRgFccatBl — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) November 7, 2019

BRUTAL, eh?

Well, we wouldn’t call it BRUTAL. Not for Trump, anyway. Hillary’s only managed to make herself look bad. Seriously, in what world does this not look like a desperate attempt to stay hip and relevant?

“You know, I do live rent-free in Donald Trump’s head, I’m aware of that, but even for that, it’s hard to imagine how they can be sitting around at, you know, the golf club or whatever saying yeah we’ve got to prove that Ukraine interfered, you know, ‘Vladimir just told me in my last secret phone call with him, get Ukraine responsible for that!’” Clinton said. “I mean we are living, you had [Netflix CEO Reed Hastings] on earlier, we are living in a great Netflix special, and I just want the series to end and we’re all okay when it does, that’s what I’m looking for,” she concluded, to laughter from Sorlin and the audience.

Watch (starts around the 33:00 mark):

Who’s living rent-free in who’s head, Hillary? Donald Trump’s not the one out there talking nonstop about Hillary Clinton. Hillary’s entire routine revolves around the Trump administration.

You misspelled “pitiful.” — RM Redeemed (@rm_redeemed) November 7, 2019

Oh I remember Hillary now. She’s the one who’s not the President. Almost forgot. — Matt Jackson (@MattyJack33) November 7, 2019

These jokes are as stale as her. pic.twitter.com/QItQKRQABF — Jonesy206 (@SJones206) November 7, 2019

Put her in a home — Chris Raab (@ChrisRaab3) November 7, 2019

Come on, let memaw do her President cosplay in peace. It's all she has left. https://t.co/0PnnzcTecd — BT (@back_ttys) November 7, 2019

