Hillary Clinton’s “What Happened” tour of America (and elsewhere) is in its third year and shows no signs of letting up. The two-time presidential candidate is still putting her self-awareness on the back burner in order to provide continued analyses (in other words, make excuses) of the 2016 election:

“Unprecedented problems,” such as a candidate not campaigning in Wisconsin?

It seems like it’s been so long since this excellent tweet a week before the 2016 election:

Trending

A true classic never goes out of style!

Not to mention endless.

