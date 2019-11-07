Hillary Clinton’s “What Happened” tour of America (and elsewhere) is in its third year and shows no signs of letting up. The two-time presidential candidate is still putting her self-awareness on the back burner in order to provide continued analyses (in other words, make excuses) of the 2016 election:

Hillary in this clip: “I think I could’ve done a really good job. I think the last election was deeply flawed and that there were so many unprecedented problems in that election that it’s almost hard to make sense of.” https://t.co/orfKsmxlRs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 7, 2019

“Unprecedented problems,” such as a candidate not campaigning in Wisconsin?

It seems like it’s been so long since this excellent tweet a week before the 2016 election:

A true classic never goes out of style!

Hillary still doing her best impression of Jan Brady….. pic.twitter.com/ANtTuyu5ls — Pharaoh Ramesses II (@pharaohfiremed1) November 7, 2019

YOU ALSO THOUGHT PUTING A COMPUTER SERVER IN A BATHROOM WAS A GOOD IDEA — joe malvasi (@lgmalvasi) November 7, 2019

Her goodbye tour is so laughable ! https://t.co/f0iIyLZXWd — Dawn M💖🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@dawnrm0708) November 7, 2019

Not to mention endless.