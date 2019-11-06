Hillary Clinton, along with her daughter Chelsea, are continuing to make the media round promoting their book. During a segment on the Late Late Show, the two-time presidential candidate (and currently US president on Earth-2) had some harsh words about President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani:
Hillary Clinton is worried Rudy Giuliani may have had his brain seized by aliens 👽 pic.twitter.com/IpkAkJZPjq
— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 6, 2019
Clinton doubled-down on Twitter, suggesting an exorcism:
Rudy should really consider taking up @jkcorden on the offer of a free exorcism. https://t.co/L8f2Ekfoe3
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 6, 2019
Hillary saying Rudy has “gone over the edge” is a true irony overdose.
New disease… RJDS, an off-shoot of TDS! https://t.co/DhAFNGxE72
— Wok68 (@wok68) November 6, 2019
But maybe it’s a sign that…
She's running. https://t.co/PkqxrrDmKp
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 6, 2019
She’s definitely thinking about it.