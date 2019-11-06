Hillary Clinton, along with her daughter Chelsea, are continuing to make the media round promoting their book. During a segment on the Late Late Show, the two-time presidential candidate (and currently US president on Earth-2) had some harsh words about President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani:

Clinton doubled-down on Twitter, suggesting an exorcism:

Trending

Hillary saying Rudy has “gone over the edge” is a true irony overdose.

But maybe it’s a sign that…

She’s definitely thinking about it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDonald TrumpHillary ClintonJames CordenRudy Giuliani