Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gotten plenty of favorable coverage from ABC News. But it seems that not even she is willing to give ABC the benefit of the doubt after James O’Keefe’s explosive video of ABC News anchor Amy Robach saying the network spiked her Jeffrey Epstein story (which was apparently damning for more people than just Epstein).

AOC shared the Daily Beast’s article on the Robach video:

Hey, you know what? We’ll take it. Since some of the bravest members of the mainstream media (including Robach, it seems) don’t seem terribly interested in covering this major story, if AOC can help spread awareness, that’s a good thing.