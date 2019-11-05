As Twitchy told you earlier, James O’Keefe has posted damning video of ABC News’ Amy Robach saying that the network spiked her story on Jeffrey Epstein three years ago, apparently to preserve their line to the royal family.

This is legitimately insane.

It is a scandal. And if the media were even remotely interested in doing their damn jobs, the story never would’ve been spiked. And every outlet would be ripping ABC News a new one today.

Instead, we get … radio silence.

Where’s “media fact checker” and brave firefighter Brian Stelter on this bombshell?

He’s here. This is where he is:

What a scoop, Brian!

Guess it didn’t work.

