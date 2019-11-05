As Twitchy told you earlier, James O’Keefe has posted damning video of ABC News’ Amy Robach saying that the network spiked her story on Jeffrey Epstein three years ago, apparently to preserve their line to the royal family.

BREAKING: @abcnews anchor @arobach caught on 'hot mic' in August disgustedly exposing networks decision to strategically spike bombshell investigation into Jefferey Esptein over THREE YEARS AGO. Says what she had was "unbelievable" #EpsteinCoverup: https://t.co/HagfLpwKDn pic.twitter.com/fPvJc3JCCQ — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2019

This is legitimately insane.

I’m no fan of James O’Keefe, but this Amy Robach-Jeffrey Epstein story is huge. It’s a goddamn scandal and a stain on every news organization who had credible information on Epstein, but killed their respective reporting on him due to external and internal pressure. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 5, 2019

It is a scandal. And if the media were even remotely interested in doing their damn jobs, the story never would’ve been spiked. And every outlet would be ripping ABC News a new one today.

Instead, we get … radio silence.

You know how you know this Robach/ABC story is huge? Every single left wing 'media fact checker' is completely M.I.A., almost like they arrived at work, saw this on Twitter, and… pic.twitter.com/QhsqMVQPjM — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 5, 2019

Where’s “media fact checker” and brave firefighter Brian Stelter on this bombshell?

Hey @brianstelter this is just "editorial direction" right? The "things newsrooms do every day" to protect the powerful. Can't wait to see this spin. https://t.co/CYEH44fXIl — Rob Eno (@Robeno) November 5, 2019

He’s here. This is where he is:

Interesting race at the top of Amazon's best sellers list: "A Warning" by "Anonymous" is No. 1 thanks to pre-orders while @DonaldTrumpJr's new book "Triggered" is No. 3 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 5, 2019

What a scoop, Brian!

Any media news today, Chief Media Corespondent? https://t.co/q6CAGrbh6i — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 5, 2019

(intentional typo to get Chief Spellchecker's attention) — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 5, 2019

Guess it didn’t work.

My God. Is this serious? Don’t you, like, cover the media or something? — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) November 5, 2019

“Media reporter” @brianstelter still tweeting about @realDonaldTrump but not one word yet about ABC spiking the Epstein story per @JamesOKeefeIII — Brenton Roy (@BrentonRoy) November 5, 2019

Keep journalisming, Brian you’re doing great! Any comment on the #epsteincoverup, btw? pic.twitter.com/RtSbh3TXCj — Contriteship89 (@contriteship89) November 5, 2019

Did you know there is real journalism news today? That IS still your job, right? — Tom Parrelly (@Papa_P_54) November 5, 2019