In a normal and not-stupid world, Elizabeth Warren’s absurd Medicare for All plan would get her laughed out of the presidential race — and out of the Senate.

But that’s not the world we’re living in now.

“If the media lets her.” Well, so far, that’s basically what our media have been doing. Which is what makes Politico chief Washington correspondent and CNN political analyst Ryan Lizza’s take so notable. Unlike, say, MSNBC and Ezra Klein, Lizza’s not quite buying what Warren’s attempting to sell:

We’d say Lizza’s skepticism is warranted here.

