In a normal and not-stupid world, Elizabeth Warren’s absurd Medicare for All plan would get her laughed out of the presidential race — and out of the Senate.

But that’s not the world we’re living in now.

"No middle class taxes" is the disingenuous framing put out by the Warren campaign. The $8.8 trillion in "Employer Medicare Contribution" comes out of workers' paychecks, not company profits. https://t.co/bcPvhnnATg — Kevin 👐 Glass (@KevinWGlass) November 1, 2019

@BenjySarlin Everyone agrees on this. The economists du jour who have been Warren campaign consultants agree on this. https://t.co/bVl98t1kQj — Kevin 👐 Glass (@KevinWGlass) November 1, 2019

The only way that Warren will get away with this "no middle class taxes" framing is if the media lets her. — Kevin 👐 Glass (@KevinWGlass) November 1, 2019

“If the media lets her.” Well, so far, that’s basically what our media have been doing. Which is what makes Politico chief Washington correspondent and CNN political analyst Ryan Lizza’s take so notable. Unlike, say, MSNBC and Ezra Klein, Lizza’s not quite buying what Warren’s attempting to sell:

To get a sense of how enormously difficult it is to raise the money to pay for Medicare for All, look at this section of the Warren proposal where she says that comprehensive immigration reform, a Herculean legislative feat that Bush and Obama failed at, will help pay for M4A. pic.twitter.com/sLy2KirAu0 — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 1, 2019

This plan suggests that passing something that has never been able to get through Congress is a prerequisite for Warren to pass Medicare for All. Warren has already said that her big anti-corruption package would be her first item for Congress. So that moves M4A to third in line. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 1, 2019

This would all apparently be before or while addressing climate change and the wealth tax, two huge issues that on their own could crash a new administration. (For context, Congress right now can barely get its act together to fund the government at status quo levels.) — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 1, 2019

We’d say Lizza’s skepticism is warranted here.

Can't WAIT to watch Warren explain to hard-working Americans that opening the borders and replacing them with cheap labor will generate a zillion dollars in magic revenue to pay for medical welfare, which the illegals will all be getting https://t.co/EA42N5CWNv — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 1, 2019

It's pure fantasy, full stop. Unserious in the extreme. https://t.co/nu5XDxrpFO — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 1, 2019