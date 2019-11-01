Elizabeth Warren’s campaign likes to pitch her as the “candidate with a plan for everything.” One of those plans is Medicare for All, and Warren’s apparently hoping Americans have forgotten about all those health care plan promises Barack Obama made ten years ago that turned out to be complete lies, because she’s unveiled her own list of promises:

Today, I’m releasing my plan to pay for #MedicareForAll. Here’s the headline: My plan won't raise taxes one penny on middle-class families. In fact, we'll return about $11 TRILLION to the American people. That's bigger than the biggest tax cut in our history. Here's how: — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 1, 2019

Health care costs are rising and crushing families. And a serious diagnosis can financially ruin a middle-class family even if they have insurance. We let private insurance and drug companies profit from that pain. Enough. We need a system that reflects our values. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 1, 2019

The best plan is #MedicareForAll—the only plan that gives everyone in America full coverage, with the freedom to see any doctor, with no premiums, copays, and deductibles—so getting sick doesn’t mean you go broke. No restrictions, no surprises, no more bills. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 1, 2019

She goes on, but you get the point. It’s the “rainbows, gumdrops & unicorns” everybody was promised with Obamacare multiplied by a couple of dozen. Warren said only those in the top one percent would see their taxes go up. And what would be the price tag on all this “free” health care?

#NEW: @ewarren #MedicareForAll plan,obtained exclusively by FOX,would cost “just under $52 trillion" over the next 10 yrs & proposes ~$20T in tax hikes to pay for it,while still claiming the middle class wouldn’t see any additional tax burden@JuddBerger https://t.co/yshGWoyWpc — Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) November 1, 2019

Oh, and employers would also pay higher taxes (and you know what that means even if Dems won’t admit it):

.@ewarren has finally released her "Medicare for all" funding plan. The plan would raise $20 trillion in taxes on employers, financial firms, giant corporations, & the top 1% of earners.https://t.co/OAWoNizI5p — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 1, 2019

Thanks, but no thanks, senator!

In other words, the last giant health care plan Democrats forced down your throat was an utter disaster, but they can fix it if you just give them half the GDP of the entire planet to play with https://t.co/0mCRPkyNE2 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 1, 2019

Pretty much.

People say the socialists want to turn America into Venezuela, but with Warren it's more like Zimbabwe. We'll conjure $52 trillion out of thin air without raising taxes by printing money! Oh, BTW, a loaf of bread will cost $1000. https://t.co/0mCRPkyNE2 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 1, 2019

“Just under $52 trillion.” These people are off their trolley. https://t.co/hUsPHWPW35 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 1, 2019

“$52 trillion and you won’t see a tax hike. In fact, you’ll get money back!!” Honestly, anyone who believes that is too stupid to vote. Or drive a car. Or feed themselves. https://t.co/WB3u2W3odr — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 1, 2019

This plan would cost about a trillion dollars a year more than the entire federal budget right now!!!!! Yet wouldn't cost the overwhelming majority of the population a penny more???? This is lunacy. https://t.co/LxT6AnYypA — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) November 1, 2019

If she robbed every bank in the entire U.S., it wouldn't get her 1/26th of the way to $52 trillion. https://t.co/exNNajKKN1 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 1, 2019

So is the big reveal that will tax the Hell out of the poor? https://t.co/r88jZb7qfA — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 1, 2019

"Just under $52T" "proposes ~$20T in tax hikes to pay for it" Now, I'm no expert mathemagician… — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 1, 2019

Paging the Senate Majority Leader:

Cocaine Mitch should put this into legislative language and bring it up for a vote. https://t.co/JSA1XkWeUN — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 1, 2019

Just like the Green New Deal!