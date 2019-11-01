Elizabeth Warren’s out with her big, bold “just under $52 trillion” Medicare for All plan that won’t cost anyone but the top one percent any money — and MSNBCers are practically wetting themselves with excitement:

MSNBCers are calling Warren's released health care plan a "clapback" to her critics this morning. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 1, 2019

This is not a drill:

with actual clapping pic.twitter.com/e8DJm5x6zX — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 1, 2019

my god is that real — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 1, 2019

Unfortunately, yes. But we would not call it spectacular.

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

“She is just out on her plan for paying for Medicare for All, capping her press release with the ultimate clapback to her critics in a tweet confirming, ‘my plan won’t raise taxes one penny on middle class families,'” Jackson said. “Elizabeth Warren has a plan released, it seems, almost every day. This one is a big deal because she’s been hammered, hammered by her opponents on how she’s going to pay for her Medicare for All plan. Now she’s got an answer,” Jackson continued. Vitali agreed, saying Warren was issuing a “challenge” to her rivals. “You just look at the politics of this moment, Hallie. You call it the ‘ultimate clapback,’ and really it is because it allows Warren to come off her heels and start going on offense on this question of A, what her health care plan means for the middle class, but B, then how she’s going to pay for it,” Vitali said. “In this plan she says something interesting. She says, ‘We need plans, not slogans.’ That’s clearly a challenge to the rest of the field.”

Watch out for falling drool.

Embarrassing — JankyDisplay (@JankyDisplay) November 1, 2019

"We are simply going to come up with $52 trillion dollars like that"

Media: "OOOHHHHHH DOUBLE SNAP!" — MrTate (@MrTate) November 1, 2019

Destroying the economy to own the cons….okay. 🤪 — J.J. by the Bay (@flagg_colonel) November 1, 2019

It’s more of a clapback against common sense, logic, freedom and things like that — Clint Smith (@Eagle56Smith) November 1, 2019

Saying your imaginary friend is imaginary is just acknowledging the problem, not providing a solution. https://t.co/Zc7OyVahW4 — Emily Zanotti’s Great & Unmatched Wisdom (@emzanotti) November 1, 2019

Math: Senator, we don’t think you can come anywhere close to paying for your plan… Warren: The sky is green and we shall feast on the bones of zombie cattle!!!! MSNBC: Wow, clap👏back👏 qween! https://t.co/kFpp28Yf46 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 1, 2019