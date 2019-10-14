As Twitchy told you earlier, ABC World News Tonight has issued a “correction” for falsely representing footage from a 2017 Kentucky gun range event as recent footage from the “slaughter in Syria.” Totally just an honest mistake, you guys. Believe them.
Well, for what it’s worth, CNN’s Brian Stelter has some thoughts about it:
ABC News says it "regrets the error." This is a huge embarrassment for the news division, especially because the video aired on both "World News" yesterday and "GMA" today. https://t.co/ydJMvjXCVR
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 14, 2019
And if anyone knows huge embarrassments for news networks, it’s Brian Stelter. Did we mention he works for CNN?
Pot, meet kettle.
— VB (@Jay_L_Vee) October 14, 2019
And you/CNN are judging?
— David (@dmacl123) October 14, 2019
Now do CNN.
— flygriz (@flygriz) October 14, 2019
If I were you, I wouldn't be kicking my competition. CNN makes plenty mistakes that's for sure
— KnowYourObama (@KnowYourObama) October 14, 2019
In other words, ABC pulled a CNN. #CNNLOL
— Mister Duke (@MarkBro52115082) October 14, 2019
Good Lord you’re one to talk
— Matt (@themule1989) October 14, 2019
@brianstelter @CNN talking about “embarrassment” to a news division. #ExposeCNNDay #ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/kT7WxmJeII
— PittsburghGurl (@Pittsbur1Gurl) October 14, 2019
It was not an error… And none of the BS your network does is in error. You all are propagandists trying to disguise yourselves as journalists. #JournalismIsDead
— MarineRebb (@MarineRebb) October 14, 2019
Meanwhile, we’ll just leave this here:
Project Veritas BOMBSHELL! Nothing to see here, just CNN’s Jeff Zucker directing employees to push impeachment https://t.co/LJZY314njk
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 14, 2019