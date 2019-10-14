As Twitchy told you earlier, ABC World News Tonight has issued a “correction” for falsely representing footage from a 2017 Kentucky gun range event as recent footage from the “slaughter in Syria.” Totally just an honest mistake, you guys. Believe them.

Well, for what it’s worth, CNN’s Brian Stelter has some thoughts about it:

ABC News says it "regrets the error." This is a huge embarrassment for the news division, especially because the video aired on both "World News" yesterday and "GMA" today. https://t.co/ydJMvjXCVR — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 14, 2019

And if anyone knows huge embarrassments for news networks, it’s Brian Stelter. Did we mention he works for CNN?

Pot, meet kettle. — VB (@Jay_L_Vee) October 14, 2019

And you/CNN are judging? — David (@dmacl123) October 14, 2019

Now do CNN. — flygriz (@flygriz) October 14, 2019

If I were you, I wouldn't be kicking my competition. CNN makes plenty mistakes that's for sure — KnowYourObama (@KnowYourObama) October 14, 2019

In other words, ABC pulled a CNN. #CNNLOL — Mister Duke (@MarkBro52115082) October 14, 2019

Good Lord you’re one to talk — Matt (@themule1989) October 14, 2019

It was not an error… And none of the BS your network does is in error. You all are propagandists trying to disguise yourselves as journalists. #JournalismIsDead — MarineRebb (@MarineRebb) October 14, 2019

Meanwhile, we’ll just leave this here: