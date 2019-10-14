As Twitchy told you earlier, ABC World News Tonight has issued a “correction” for falsely representing footage from a 2017 Kentucky gun range event as recent footage from the “slaughter in Syria.” Totally just an honest mistake, you guys. Believe them.

Well, for what it’s worth, CNN’s Brian Stelter has some thoughts about it:

And if anyone knows huge embarrassments for news networks, it’s Brian Stelter. Did we mention he works for CNN?

Meanwhile, we’ll just leave this here:

