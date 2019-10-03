Early in September, Bloomberg Law columnist Ben Penn wrote an article about Department of Labor official Leif Olson’s “anti-Semitic” Facebook post. Olson lost his job over it. The thing was, Olson’s post was actually mocking anti-Semites like Paul Nehlen. Anyone who isn’t a thoroughly dishonest hack could see that, so, naturally, Penn (with Bloomberg’s blessing) pressed on. Many people accused Penn of carrying out a politically motivated hit job on Olson — and based on lawyer and Olson’s friend Ted Frank’s findings, those people would appear to have been correct:

It’s all there in black and white.

Don’t be surprised if they continue to stand by Penn in light of this. It would certainly be in line with their brand journalistic integrity.

