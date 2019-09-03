Well, looks like Bloomberg’s Ben Penn may get away with his blatant smear job on Leif Olson without so much as a slap on the wrist:

“Unsurprising and highly disappointing” is a pretty accurate way to describe that statement.

Trending

And that they have no problem with their journalists defaming innocent people as long as those innocent people are guilty of not being leftists.

Every. Last. Drop.

***

Related:

‘Sooooo THAT’S why you lied’: Bloomberg’s Ben Penn grabs his shovel and confirms his smear of Leif Olson was a politically motivated hit job

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben PennBloombergErik WempleLeif Olson