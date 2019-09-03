Well, looks like Bloomberg’s Ben Penn may get away with his blatant smear job on Leif Olson without so much as a slap on the wrist:

Asked Bloomberg for a comment on the @benjaminpenn story on Leif Olson. https://t.co/Nt7fQGxMUT The response is unsurprising and highly disappointing: pic.twitter.com/oX1c9a8wcI — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) September 3, 2019

“Unsurprising and highly disappointing” is a pretty accurate way to describe that statement.

This signals that Bloomberg isn't considering changes to a story that slimes Olson with "anti-Semitic Facebook posts" that are not anti-Semitic. — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) September 3, 2019

And that they have no problem with their journalists defaming innocent people as long as those innocent people are guilty of not being leftists.

Maybe guys, and I’m just throwing this out there, stop giving him him that bat to hit you with. Until then, you deserve this. All of it. https://t.co/9NYLu88wWl — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2019

Every. Last. Drop.

***

Related:

‘Sooooo THAT’S why you lied’: Bloomberg’s Ben Penn grabs his shovel and confirms his smear of Leif Olson was a politically motivated hit job