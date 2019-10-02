Last month, Democratic House Intelligence chair Adam Schiff told MSNBC that “we have not spoken directly with the whistleblower”:

In light of today’s New York Times report about Schiff’s office communicating with the whistleblower before the formal complaint was filed, some people think Schiff may not be the most honest politician out there:

Hmmm.

Not a great look, Congressman.

Even the Daily Beast’s Sam Stein — no Trump defender by any stretch — says Schiff looks dishonest (albeit with a qualifier):

Adam Schiff wants the public to trust him but so far hasn’t given us much reason to do so.

