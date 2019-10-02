Last month, Democratic House Intelligence chair Adam Schiff told MSNBC that “we have not spoken directly with the whistleblower”:

Rep. Schiff: "We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower. We would like to."https://t.co/MvEQohcyvQ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 17, 2019

In light of today’s New York Times report about Schiff’s office communicating with the whistleblower before the formal complaint was filed, some people think Schiff may not be the most honest politician out there:

Schiff lied:

“We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower.” pic.twitter.com/A4XwpDAaDg — Mike (@Doranimated) October 2, 2019

Schiff: We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower NYT today: Schiff spoke directly with the whistleblower pic.twitter.com/874tkrKAlz — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 2, 2019

Hmmm.

"We" and "directly" are potentially doing a lot of heavy lifting here. https://t.co/mT1WoFcKlk — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) October 2, 2019

I don't know exactly what Schiff means by "we" but it's pretty reasonable to think he's being dishonest here if he knew an aide had spoken to the whistleblower. https://t.co/Rn1i4eUOqc — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 2, 2019

Not a great look, Congressman.

It's almost like he was lying. — Michael (@KitDarkfeather) October 2, 2019

How does anyone believe this fool anymore? — Heather (@heathertappel) October 2, 2019

He doesn't know how to do anything else. — Caryn Gilliam (@carynatwood) October 2, 2019

All he does is lie. — illDiscourse (@illdiscourse) October 2, 2019

Even the Daily Beast’s Sam Stein — no Trump defender by any stretch — says Schiff looks dishonest (albeit with a qualifier):

Schiff did appear to lie here in previously saying that his office had not spoken directly with the whistleblower. But if you care more about this stuff than the actual substance of the whistleblower complaint than you’re being a hack. — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 2, 2019

Adam Schiff wants the public to trust him but so far hasn’t given us much reason to do so.

If you honestly think a defense for Schiff here is that his aide spoke with the whistleblower and forwarded messages to him and it wasn’t him directly, then you’re really digging yourself into a hole. — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 2, 2019

