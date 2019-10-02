Interesting development in the whistleblower saga, as the New York Times reports that Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff got a heads-up about the whistleblower’s accusations:

NEW: The whistle-blower alerted a House Intel Committee staffer to the outlines of his accusations against Trump before filing his complaint, giving Schiff an early clue to what the administration was initially blocking the IG from delivering to Congress. https://t.co/iExbjfNuxR — Julian E. Barnes (@julianbarnes) October 2, 2019

More:

The Democratic head of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Adam B. Schiff of California, learned about the outlines of a C.I.A. officer’s concerns that President Trump had abused his power days before the officer filed a whistle-blower complaint, according to a spokesman and current and former American officials. The early account by the future whistle-blower shows how determined he was to make known his allegations that Mr. Trump asked Ukraine’s government to interfere on his behalf in the 2020 election. It also explains how Mr. Schiff knew to press for the complaint when the Trump administration initially blocked lawmakers from seeing it. … The whistle-blower’s decision to offer what amounted to an early warning to the intelligence committee’s Democrats is also sure to thrust Mr. Schiff even more forcefully into the center of the controversy.

Looks like this news will only call Schiff’s intentions further into question. That seems to be the effect it’s having so far:

How convenient — HRM (@hrm_1973) October 2, 2019

So coordinating with the President's political opposition. Nothing fishy there, no way. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) October 2, 2019

That seems bad that Schiff did not reveal this. https://t.co/XogmWPQdGW — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2019

Schiff had access to the complaint before the DNI even had it… That appears really bad. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2019

Why wasn't this disclosed by Democrats? https://t.co/2043LUUT5G — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 2, 2019

GP So the whistleblower coordinated with Schiff and the House Intel Committee's staff. This explains the Pelosi/Schiff presser this afternoon. https://t.co/loIpmP0enU — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 2, 2019

So what you're saying is that it was a partisan stunt. https://t.co/5Pf05CCFxJ — RBe (@RBPundit) October 2, 2019

so it was all a political stunt…like everyone outside the Dem/Media activist bubble has been saying it is — EMM (@mm77atl) October 2, 2019

That’s one way to put it. Another way to put it is that this whole thing might have been a setup. And yet another way to put it is that this might be a setup following the same pattern as thr Christine Blasey Ford circus. https://t.co/DmcUoJXA9R — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 2, 2019

Update: