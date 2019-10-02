Interesting development in the whistleblower saga, as the New York Times reports that Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff got a heads-up about the whistleblower’s accusations:

More:

The Democratic head of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Adam B. Schiff of California, learned about the outlines of a C.I.A. officer’s concerns that President Trump had abused his power days before the officer filed a whistle-blower complaint, according to a spokesman and current and former American officials.

The early account by the future whistle-blower shows how determined he was to make known his allegations that Mr. Trump asked Ukraine’s government to interfere on his behalf in the 2020 election. It also explains how Mr. Schiff knew to press for the complaint when the Trump administration initially blocked lawmakers from seeing it.

The whistle-blower’s decision to offer what amounted to an early warning to the intelligence committee’s Democrats is also sure to thrust Mr. Schiff even more forcefully into the center of the controversy.

Looks like this news will only call Schiff’s intentions further into question. That seems to be the effect it’s having so far:

Trending

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffallegationscomplaintDonald Trumpformal complaintHouse Intelligence Committeewhistleblower