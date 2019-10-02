As Twitchy told you, the New York Times is reporting that the whistleblower notified the House Intelligence Committee of vague allegations against Donald Trump, effectively giving committee chair Adam Schiff a heads-up about the formal complaint.

Inquiring minds wanted to know how Schiff would explain this. Here’s what he’s come up with:

Do you believe him? Plenty of people don’t:

Trending

Guess all we can do now is stay tuned and see how this all shakes out.

***

Update:

Straight from the horse’s mouth:

OK …

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffHouse Intelligence Committeeinspector generalwhistleblower