As Twitchy told you earlier, Des Moines Register reporter Aaron Calvin decided it’d be fun to try to cancel Carson King, an Iowa college football fan who had raised over $1 million to help sick kids, over a couple of dumb tweets King wrote in high school in 2012. As a result of Calvin’s intrepid work, Anheuser-Busch, who had agreed to match King’s raised funds, announced that “Carson King had multiple social media posts that do not align with our values as a brand or as a company and we will have no further association with him.”

And, well, that got Dana Loesch to thinking. What, exactly, are Anheuser-Busch’s values?

Ooooof.

When push comes to shove, though, this isn’t really a laughing matter.

