As Twitchy told you earlier, Des Moines Register reporter Aaron Calvin decided it’d be fun to try to cancel Carson King, an Iowa college football fan who had raised over $1 million to help sick kids, over a couple of dumb tweets King wrote in high school in 2012. As a result of Calvin’s intrepid work, Anheuser-Busch, who had agreed to match King’s raised funds, announced that “Carson King had multiple social media posts that do not align with our values as a brand or as a company and we will have no further association with him.”

And, well, that got Dana Loesch to thinking. What, exactly, are Anheuser-Busch’s values?

So Carson King was apparently citing Tosh quotes in his Tweets 8 years ago from when he was 16, and he genuinely apologized. Your turn, @AnheuserBusch . Does the same standard apply to you? How far does this go? Cowards. pic.twitter.com/qHeN11KjXB — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 25, 2019

Oddly, I kind of agree with you on this one — Adub (@ArenDubSki) September 25, 2019

I can't believe I'm saying this but I completely agree with you. It feels weird to say that — Bill Sondgerath (@bdsondgerath329) September 25, 2019

"Does the same standard apply to you?" Dana, you should take up a career as a comedian as that might be the funniest thing I've read today. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 25, 2019

When push comes to shove, though, this isn’t really a laughing matter.

I’m so tired of this hypocritical cancel culture buffoonery and new societal trend of denying redemption and forgiveness. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 25, 2019

