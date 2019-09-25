As Twitchy told you earlier, Des Moines Register reporter Aaron Calvin decided that it’d be a great use of his time and journalistic integrity to dig up problematic tweets by Carson King, an Iowa man who’s funny sign wound up raising over $1 million for the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.
You did it, Aaron! You really stuck it to those…patients at the children's hospital?
You've earned your @kfile merit badge.
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 25, 2019
Indeed, Aaron basically took a page from Andrew Kaczynski’s playbook. You’d think Kaczynski would be flattered. But instead, he’s trying to distance himself from his own brand of Real Journalism:
We’ve never done a single story on dumb jokes people tweeted in high school. Anyway congrats on your retweets and likes!. https://t.co/JKHahpEEbC
— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) September 25, 2019
What’s wrong, Andrew? Can’t handle the truth?
— USA Patriot (@USAPatriotRadio) September 25, 2019
No, you save that treatment for random reddit users who make big mean gifs about you
— Jebulus Maximus (@ClapForJeb) September 25, 2019
You save your venom for the REAL bad guys! Those who make .gifs disparaging the Holy Saints at CNN. Amirite?
— Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) September 25, 2019
That CNN meme thing didn't exactly cover you in glory.
— neontaster (@neontaster) September 25, 2019
"Here at KFILE, we pride ourselves on only trying to ruin random people's lives for other petty reasons." https://t.co/k3mjEYzogL
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 25, 2019
See, unlike Aaron Calvin, Andrew Kaczynski’s got standards. It just so happens that his standards also suck.
I'm so sorry this is happening to you
— Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) September 25, 2019
You poor thing
— Jason D (@iamjasond) September 25, 2019