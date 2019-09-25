As Twitchy told you earlier, Des Moines Register reporter Aaron Calvin decided that it’d be a great use of his time and journalistic integrity to dig up problematic tweets by Carson King, an Iowa man who’s funny sign wound up raising over $1 million for the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.

Indeed, Aaron basically took a page from Andrew Kaczynski’s playbook. You’d think Kaczynski would be flattered. But instead, he’s trying to distance himself from his own brand of Real Journalism:

What’s wrong, Andrew? Can’t handle the truth?

See, unlike Aaron Calvin, Andrew Kaczynski’s got standards. It just so happens that his standards also suck.

