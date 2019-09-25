As Twitchy told you earlier, Des Moines Register reporter Aaron Calvin decided that it’d be a great use of his time and journalistic integrity to dig up problematic tweets by Carson King, an Iowa man who’s funny sign wound up raising over $1 million for the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.

You did it, Aaron! You really stuck it to those…patients at the children's hospital? You've earned your @kfile merit badge. — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 25, 2019

Indeed, Aaron basically took a page from Andrew Kaczynski’s playbook. You’d think Kaczynski would be flattered. But instead, he’s trying to distance himself from his own brand of Real Journalism:

We’ve never done a single story on dumb jokes people tweeted in high school. Anyway congrats on your retweets and likes!. https://t.co/JKHahpEEbC — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) September 25, 2019

What’s wrong, Andrew? Can’t handle the truth?

No, you save that treatment for random reddit users who make big mean gifs about you — Jebulus Maximus (@ClapForJeb) September 25, 2019

You save your venom for the REAL bad guys! Those who make .gifs disparaging the Holy Saints at CNN. Amirite? — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) September 25, 2019

That CNN meme thing didn't exactly cover you in glory. — neontaster (@neontaster) September 25, 2019

"Here at KFILE, we pride ourselves on only trying to ruin random people's lives for other petty reasons." https://t.co/k3mjEYzogL — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 25, 2019

See, unlike Aaron Calvin, Andrew Kaczynski’s got standards. It just so happens that his standards also suck.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) September 25, 2019