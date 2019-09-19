Justin Trudeau’s in hot water after photos of him in
blackface or “brownface” face-darkening makeup were discovered. But it’s not over for him just yet. He’s still got a chance to salvage this. The Washington Examiner’s Siraj Hashmi, giver that he is, is willing to steer Trudeau in the right direction:
I will say, there’s a way for Justin Trudeau to recover from this pic.twitter.com/O1V7LQWVjd
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 19, 2019
Hey, man, it’s worth a shot!
He could say his parents told him he was a person of color and that's what he believed. Proposing a wealth tax probably wouldn't hurt either.
— BT (@back_ttys) September 19, 2019
Announce a Senate run in Massachusetts? https://t.co/ipoQQsuE4k
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2019