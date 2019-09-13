As Twitchy told you, Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain responded to Beto O’Rourke’s vow to “take your AR-15” like so:

Beto branded that tweet a “death threat.” And apparently Twitter agreed:

It does, does it?

Here’s the thing: If Twitter wants to label Cain’s tweet as a “threat of violence,” that’s fine. But how about a little consistency?

What is “Hell yeah, we’re going to take your AR-15” by any means necessary if it’s not a threat of violence?

Good question.

