As Twitchy told you, Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain responded to Beto O’Rourke’s vow to “take your AR-15” like so:

Beto branded that tweet a “death threat.” And apparently Twitter agreed:

Minutes ago, @twitter took down this @briscoecain tweet about @BetoORourke. A @Twitter spokesperson said “it violates our rules for threats of violence.” pic.twitter.com/N9APEGjNzY — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) September 13, 2019

It does, does it?

Here’s the thing: If Twitter wants to label Cain’s tweet as a “threat of violence,” that’s fine. But how about a little consistency?

Hell yes, we're gonna take your AR-15. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

Hell yeah, we're going to take your AR-15. If it's a weapon that was designed to kill people on the battlefield, we're going to buy it back. pic.twitter.com/cCEWkG6y0X — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

What is “Hell yeah, we’re going to take your AR-15” by any means necessary if it’s not a threat of violence?

You threatened to steal our property and destroy our natural rights. How are your tweets and statement allowed to stay on twitter? https://t.co/PIRXjXqMrz — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) September 13, 2019

Good question.