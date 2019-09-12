As we told you earlier in the Democrat debate, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke stayed as predictable as ever when he placed the blame for the El Paso shooting directly at the feet of President Trump.

A while later, after being asked if he still stood by a previous pledge to institute a “mandatory buyback” of certain kinds of guns (whichever ones O’Rourke considers scary looking), Beto replied with an emphatic “hell yes!”

David Muir: "Are you proposing taking away [American's] guns…?" Beto: "Hell yes." pic.twitter.com/wg6VkrI0er — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2019

Well, there it is:

Hell yes, we're gonna take your AR-15. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

Beto O'Rourke: "Hell yes, we're gonna take your AR-15s, your AK-47s." Crowd erupts in applause. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 13, 2019

Beto O’Rourke says he supports confiscation of guns that were designed for the battlefield. “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15s, your AK-47s.” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/YS1QYlAcS7 — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) September 13, 2019

The Trump campaign might get some mileage out of a lot of video from tonight’s Dem debate, but that might be one of the bigger ones.

When Beto O'Rourke said "hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15," he just recorded one of the most effective campaign ads @realDonaldTrump will have during the entire election season. Bet. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 13, 2019

While we wait for that to happen, Dana Loesch has a couple follow-up questions about O’Rourke’s promise:

You’re going to use guns to go door to door and forcibly steal lawfully-owned property from law-abiding Americans? https://t.co/Dxy3v80W8R — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 13, 2019

Ironic, right? Oh, one more question:

Could you pass the background check to take possession of it with your DWI and burglary record? https://t.co/91klgnJOlF — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 13, 2019

Ouch.