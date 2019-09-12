As we told you earlier in the Democrat debate, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke stayed as predictable as ever when he placed the blame for the El Paso shooting directly at the feet of President Trump.

A while later, after being asked if he still stood by a previous pledge to institute a “mandatory buyback” of certain kinds of guns (whichever ones O’Rourke considers scary looking), Beto replied with an emphatic “hell yes!”

Well, there it is:

The Trump campaign might get some mileage out of a lot of video from tonight’s Dem debate, but that might be one of the bigger ones.

While we wait for that to happen, Dana Loesch has a couple follow-up questions about O’Rourke’s promise:

Ironic, right? Oh, one more question:

Ouch.

