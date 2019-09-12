Beto O’Rourke decided just a bit ago that he was going to take over for Rep. Eric “Zero-Point-Zero” Swalwell by adopting gun control — make that gun confiscation — the lynchpin of his 2020 presidential campaign. So it was no surprise that he used his opening statement to refer to the El Paso shooting … and to lay the blame entirely at President Trump’s feet.

Good luck with that.

