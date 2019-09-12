Beto O’Rourke decided just a bit ago that he was going to take over for Rep. Eric “Zero-Point-Zero” Swalwell by adopting gun control — make that gun confiscation — the lynchpin of his 2020 presidential campaign. So it was no surprise that he used his opening statement to refer to the El Paso shooting … and to lay the blame entirely at President Trump’s feet.

Beto O’Rourke just blamed the El Paso shooting on President Trump. pic.twitter.com/8TSl4pE0ju — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 13, 2019

Good luck with that.

Bobby – "I'm sorry. I hate it when it does that." pic.twitter.com/zvI6X1i1e2 — Dan Wholihan (@DWholihan) September 13, 2019

Did he say it in Spanish, English, or in drunk..if its the 3rd one, just make sure you are off the road tonight, drunk Beto doesnt drive too good — Lakerfanalways (@Lakerfanalways) September 13, 2019

He's an absolutely shameless POS. Decency does not abide in @BetoORourke. — Vern Demerest (@TxAv8r) September 13, 2019

I blame stupidity on Beto O'Rourke. The difference is he's wrong and I'm right. — Tommy D (@ssider1966) September 13, 2019

Wow that guy is stupid, how did he make it this far. — Nick (@Nickhll82) September 13, 2019

What an idiot — Deplorable 68 (@68Deplorable) September 13, 2019

Beto is an idiot. He's living proof any damn fool can run for President. — Scotty Moore (@SAMOORE311) September 13, 2019

Such a jackass — Jeremy (@JeremyR86) September 13, 2019