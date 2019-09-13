Last night, Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain had some thoughts about Beto O’Rourke’s promise that “Hell yes we’re gonna take your AR-15”:
It didn’t take long for Beto to make himself the victim of his own authoritarian aspirations:
This is a death threat, Representative. Clearly, you shouldn't own an AR-15—and neither should anyone else. pic.twitter.com/jsiZmwjMDs
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019
Oh, please.
You’re a child Robert Francis https://t.co/rU3WoYQFQV
— 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐢𝐧 (@BriscoeCain) September 13, 2019
He really is.
"I'm going to attack you."
"I will defend myself."
"MOMMMMMMMMM! HE THREATENED ME!" https://t.co/t0jrzanPxD
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 13, 2019
That’s basically what this tantrum boils down to, isn’t it? Beto’s just pissy that someone’s standing up to his threat. And make no mistake: Beto’s promise is a threat.
"My AR is ready for you," Texas Republican lawmaker tells Beto O’Rourke over mandatory buybacks https://t.co/hNPZ1CLldX
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 13, 2019
He literally says “hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15,” and still you use his preferred euphemisms.
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 13, 2019
Exactly. “Mandatory buybacks” is a euphemism for “confiscation by force.” Beto’s not even trying to hide it anymore. And he needs to recognize the consequences of his intended actions.
The reason we have guns: to protect our lives and property.
You are threatening to use the power of the state to take his property. A promise to defend yourself is not a threat.
— Cᴜʀᴛ ᴛʜᴇ Lɪʙᴇʀᴛᴀʀɪᴀɴ (@checkmatestate) September 13, 2019
It's not a threat. It's a promise that if you attempt to infringe his constitutional rights to property and arms that he will respond. If you don't, there's nothing to respond to. https://t.co/bCV6ou8Ptj
— libertylineman (@libertylineman) September 13, 2019
Thief to person: I’ll be showing up at your house armed with a gun to steal property you bought legally.
Person: Good luck because I’m armed too.
Thief: OMG why are you threatening me??? https://t.co/biGoRPO3xS
— Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) September 13, 2019
We’ll conclude with @redsteeze’s little thought exercise for the wannabe gun grabber in chief:
You jumped a guard rail with your vehicle while drunk driving and then tried to leave the scene of the accident. You could have killed someone. Clearly you shouldn’t own a car, and neither should anyone else. https://t.co/h2CD96KGdE
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2019
Clearly.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.
***
Update:
Twitter takes down 'threat of violence' against Beto O'Rourke but leaves these alone for some reason https://t.co/c6S9sOhr6E
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 13, 2019