Last night, Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain had some thoughts about Beto O’Rourke’s promise that “Hell yes we’re gonna take your AR-15”:

It didn’t take long for Beto to make himself the victim of his own authoritarian aspirations:

Oh, please.

He really is.

That’s basically what this tantrum boils down to, isn’t it? Beto’s just pissy that someone’s standing up to his threat. And make no mistake: Beto’s promise is a threat.

Exactly. “Mandatory buybacks” is a euphemism for “confiscation by force.” Beto’s not even trying to hide it anymore. And he needs to recognize the consequences of his intended actions.

We’ll conclude with @redsteeze’s little thought exercise for the wannabe gun grabber in chief:

Clearly.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

Update:

