Last night, Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain had some thoughts about Beto O’Rourke’s promise that “Hell yes we’re gonna take your AR-15”:

It didn’t take long for Beto to make himself the victim of his own authoritarian aspirations:

This is a death threat, Representative. Clearly, you shouldn't own an AR-15—and neither should anyone else. pic.twitter.com/jsiZmwjMDs — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

Oh, please.

You’re a child Robert Francis https://t.co/rU3WoYQFQV — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐢𝐧 (@BriscoeCain) September 13, 2019

He really is.

"I'm going to attack you." "I will defend myself." "MOMMMMMMMMM! HE THREATENED ME!" https://t.co/t0jrzanPxD — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 13, 2019

That’s basically what this tantrum boils down to, isn’t it? Beto’s just pissy that someone’s standing up to his threat. And make no mistake: Beto’s promise is a threat.

"My AR is ready for you," Texas Republican lawmaker tells Beto O’Rourke over mandatory buybacks https://t.co/hNPZ1CLldX — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 13, 2019

He literally says “hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15,” and still you use his preferred euphemisms. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 13, 2019

Exactly. “Mandatory buybacks” is a euphemism for “confiscation by force.” Beto’s not even trying to hide it anymore. And he needs to recognize the consequences of his intended actions.

The reason we have guns: to protect our lives and property. You are threatening to use the power of the state to take his property. A promise to defend yourself is not a threat. — Cᴜʀᴛ ᴛʜᴇ Lɪʙᴇʀᴛᴀʀɪᴀɴ (@checkmatestate) September 13, 2019

It's not a threat. It's a promise that if you attempt to infringe his constitutional rights to property and arms that he will respond. If you don't, there's nothing to respond to. https://t.co/bCV6ou8Ptj — libertylineman (@libertylineman) September 13, 2019

Thief to person: I’ll be showing up at your house armed with a gun to steal property you bought legally. Person: Good luck because I’m armed too. Thief: OMG why are you threatening me??? https://t.co/biGoRPO3xS — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) September 13, 2019

We’ll conclude with @redsteeze’s little thought exercise for the wannabe gun grabber in chief:

You jumped a guard rail with your vehicle while drunk driving and then tried to leave the scene of the accident. You could have killed someone. Clearly you shouldn’t own a car, and neither should anyone else. https://t.co/h2CD96KGdE — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2019

Clearly.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

***

Update: