As you’ve probably heard by now, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided that it would be a good idea to slime GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw by suggesting that he goes around lending his guns to all those domestic abusers and violent criminals that he’s good friends with:

You are a member of Congress. Why are you “lending” guns to people unsupervised who can’t pass a basic background check? The people you’re giving a gun to have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it. Why on earth would you do that? https://t.co/TQFjcLQebO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 4, 2019

She proceeded to dig her grave even deeper by demonstrating that she doesn’t actually understand the point Crenshaw was making (and by doubling, tripling, and quadrupling down on the domestic abuser stuff).

AOC is a strong, independent woman … but that doesn’t mean she can’t use a little help when it comes to maligning someone else’s character. ThinkProgress was ready and willing to back AOC’s narrative up:

Rep. Dan Crenshaw opposes universal background checks because he wants to arm his friends https://t.co/wWVcgY2ofx pic.twitter.com/y5FLc7gX4a — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) September 4, 2019

Nice work, ThinkProgress. As usual.

So let's say you thought the argument couldn't get any more stupid. Dear friends, never underestimate the ability of ThinkProgress make a dumb argument dumber. Never. Not ever. pic.twitter.com/sSEDnvxYvM — CLA (@ConservativeLA) September 4, 2019

Quite the dishonest headline. — ResponsibleSolutions (@BillofRights2A) September 4, 2019

Goes along with the dishonest post:

It is unclear why Crenshaw does not believe his friends could pass background checks to get their own weapons or to borrow his. If they are convicted felons who are not allowed to possess weapons, it would seem important for Crenshaw or other friends to know that before arming them.

Way to complete ignore Crenshaw’s point and perpetuate the hit job in the process.

Do you guys intentionally set out to write misleading headlines or are you this obtuse by accident? — 🔪SúperStabbed🔪 (@SuperAndrea) September 4, 2019

Little of column A, little of column B. All that really matters is that they’re garbage.

You guys a journalisming so hard right now — Michael Dresch (@mic_p_dre) September 4, 2019