Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling out Rep. Dan Crenshaw over this tweet where he talked about how the just-passed bill in House on universal background checks would make it illegal to lend a gun to a friend:

Situations like this story are why we protect the 2nd Amendment. Side note: With universal background checks, I wouldn’t be able to let my friends borrow my handgun when they travel alone like this. We would make felons out of people just for defending themselves. https://t.co/x60mdd1WW1 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 4, 2019

But instead of just sticking to the merits of what he tweeted about lending a gun to someone, she just made up stuff and claimed Crenshaw wants to give guns to people “who can’t pass a basic background check” who have “likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record”:

You are a member of Congress. Why are you “lending” guns to people unsupervised who can’t pass a basic background check? The people you’re giving a gun to have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it. Why on earth would you do that? https://t.co/TQFjcLQebO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 4, 2019

Where does she even get this from?

Crenshaw pointed out the main problem with universal background checks in an earlier tweet:

This is the 1st mass shooting where a universal background check *possibly* would have prevented him from having a gun, if and only if, they decided to self-enforce that law. Guys who shoot cops tend not to self-enforce laws. And we don’t make sweeping policy on one situation. https://t.co/RlJ2S3Anau — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 4, 2019

“So very dishonest”:

Who said they “can’t pass a simple background check”? Why are you so very dishonest so very often? — #That’sTrue (@PaulWDrake) September 4, 2019

"likely abused their spouse"???????? Really??? — little brown dog (@Dualchgwp) September 4, 2019

Dan Crenshaw: I wouldn't be able to lend a weapon to a friend in a dangerous situation AOC: Ah, but your friend "likely abused their spouse", so, aha! https://t.co/7EIhBUWDkU — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) September 4, 2019

Her argument is 100% “bad-faith”:

Bad-faith assumptions like this are a genuine challenge in the gun debates. @AOC suggesting that @DanCrenshawTX would only be loaning a gun to a friend because they're a violent criminal or spouse abuser who can't pass a background check is a pretty bizarre leap. https://t.co/tHFJtBAfBq — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 4, 2019

If she wants to debate guns, fine. But stick to the facts:

I'm not one who jumps on the "AOC is dumb" bandwagon, but this is just plain stupid. You're not understanding the implications of the universal background checks which would prohibit lending guns without performing a check personally. This is a doltish argument. @RepDanCrenshaw https://t.co/vqSkR0BRUx — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) September 4, 2019

And what’s remarkable is that she could be making an argument here but she totally missed her target:

Crenshaw dragged over a barrel, filled it with water, put some fish in the barrel, handed AOC a shotgun, and she promptly shot some bystander pic.twitter.com/y4ICd1XIek — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 4, 2019

like the hit is definitely why the hell are you loaning out guns, and not YOUR FRIENDS ARE WIFE BEATING CRIMINALS — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 4, 2019

