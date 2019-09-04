Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling out Rep. Dan Crenshaw over this tweet where he talked about how the just-passed bill in House on universal background checks would make it illegal to lend a gun to a friend:

But instead of just sticking to the merits of what he tweeted about lending a gun to someone, she just made up stuff and claimed Crenshaw wants to give guns to people “who can’t pass a basic background check” who have “likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record”:

Where does she even get this from?

Crenshaw pointed out the main problem with universal background checks in an earlier tweet:

“So very dishonest”:

Her argument is 100% “bad-faith”:

If she wants to debate guns, fine. But stick to the facts:

And what’s remarkable is that she could be making an argument here but she totally missed her target:

