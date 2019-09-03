As Twitchy told you earlier, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told GOP Sen. Ted Cruz to “keep our name out of your mouth” in response to Cruz’s tweet about Chicago being an example of gun control’s ineffectiveness when it comes to curbing gun violence.

Since Lightfoot is apparently such an expert on “common sense gun legislation,” Dana Loesch would like to know what, exactly, that entails. Because as far as Loesch can tell, Lightfoot doesn’t seem to have figured that out.

Trending

Oh, snap.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chicagocrimedana loeschgun controlgun violencegunsLori Lightfoot