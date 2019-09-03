As Twitchy told you earlier, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told GOP Sen. Ted Cruz to “keep our name out of your mouth” in response to Cruz’s tweet about Chicago being an example of gun control’s ineffectiveness when it comes to curbing gun violence.

60% of illegal firearms recovered in Chicago come from outside IL—mostly from states dominated by coward Republicans like you who refuse to enact commonsense gun legislation. Keep our name out of your mouth. https://t.co/yVM4JHL3xy pic.twitter.com/pr613A3dpf — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) September 3, 2019

When @tedcruz and the @gop dismiss common sense gun policies, they disrespect victims and their families, who deserve to live without pain and fear. — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) September 3, 2019

Since Lightfoot is apparently such an expert on “common sense gun legislation,” Dana Loesch would like to know what, exactly, that entails. Because as far as Loesch can tell, Lightfoot doesn’t seem to have figured that out.

And the superintendent of your PD said that it’s "1400 repeat offenders driving this gun violence” https://t.co/EreMXOcw6I and that your courts keep cycling them through. Instead of fighting with a Texas senator, what are you going to do about what is driving your crime rate? https://t.co/QyCMewBuan — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 3, 2019

Those repeat offenders are already prohibited possessors — meaning it doesn’t matter where or which black market they obtain their weapons from, it’s all still illegal, @LightfootForChi . So what “common sense” legislation will improve your justice system, Mayor? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 3, 2019

"Gun offenders get slaps on the wrist in this city – and it has to stop. I need our judicial partners and our state legislators to help me close this gap”https://t.co/EreMXOcw6I

What “common sense gun legislation” fixes rotten judges? Reduced charges? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 3, 2019

Classic example of ridiculous sentencing in Chicago allowing repeat offenders to drive gun homicide: Felon fires off gun in public prosecutors let him plead guilty to a reduced charge of unlawful use of a weapon & dropped two counts of felony possession. https://t.co/k6AsaEQ0Xz — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 3, 2019

Here’s another one for you, Mayor @LightfootForChi : "Repeat gun offender, free on bail for gun possession, is charged with murdering teen in drive-by” https://t.co/iyDggj6Ybx

Perp was released early from his SECOND felony gun conviction. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 3, 2019

More for you, Mayor @LightfootForChi : "University of Chicago Crime Lab looked at 2016's increase in bloodshed, it found that about 80 percent of homicide victims had a prior arrest, and almost 30 percent had a prior gun arrest.” https://t.co/i7GgnNVthx — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 3, 2019

And more: “The people who are out there illegally having guns and creating all this violence are the criminals, the gang bangers … "https://t.co/1OMWr4mJIQ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 3, 2019

The reason Mayor @LightfootForChi was so rude responding to @SenTedCruz is because acknowledging Chicago's widely reported problem with repeat offenders and light sentencing lays bare that this is a a problem with her and her party’s leadership — NOT law abiding gun owners. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 3, 2019

I won’t respond in kind, Mayor @LightfootForChi , but I will say that it is leadership cowardice to falsely blame innocent, good people for the problems that have long plagued your city because of your party’s incompetency and failed leadership. Do better. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 3, 2019

Oh, snap.