It’s pretty much a law of nature that there’s a Donald Trump tweet for everything. This is no exception:

What’s interesting, though, is that it’s being cited favorably today by Electoral College foe Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Aside from this “democracy” business …

What’s AOC’s endgame here, exactly? Proving that Donald Trump is right or affirming that she’s an idiot? She clearly hasn’t thought this through. What else is new?

We’ve pointed out plenty of times that AOC is basically Lady-Trump. Why does she feel the need to constantly remind us?

***

Update:

Well, it’s official: AOC is back on Twitter with a vengeance.

Well, it’s official: AOC is an elected official who has no idea how our government is supposed to work.

It’s not just “Republicans” who should be arguing that the U.S. isn’t a democracy; it’s everyone. Because we’re a republic. But then, we know AOC’s not concerned about being factually correct.

Meanwhile:

