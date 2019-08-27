It’s pretty much a law of nature that there’s a Donald Trump tweet for everything. This is no exception:

The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

What’s interesting, though, is that it’s being cited favorably today by Electoral College foe Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

I’m so glad the President and I agree that the Electoral College has got to go. https://t.co/aXn4IgwJjv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 27, 2019

Aside from this “democracy” business …

It's a good thing the US is not a democracy. — Peter Kulikowski (@P_Ski18) August 27, 2019

You do realize the US is a Constitutional Republic right…? — Marco Orsetti (@Navyguy81) August 27, 2019

What’s AOC’s endgame here, exactly? Proving that Donald Trump is right or affirming that she’s an idiot? She clearly hasn’t thought this through. What else is new?

So now she recommends listening to what trump said? https://t.co/TTruL2Y2bG — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) August 28, 2019

This should tell you how stupid your thinking is. — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) August 28, 2019

Trump isn't perfect. Nice knowin' his bad points align with yours. — J.E. Bingham (@jbinghamiii) August 27, 2019

Both of you agree on a bad idea — H.G. Flores (@ElCapitahn) August 27, 2019

And both of you are wrong. — TK-0 (@CerebralAzasin) August 27, 2019

Both of you are wrong — Rafael Ayala (@RafaelA04973674) August 28, 2019

You’re both wrong. — james (@james24842501) August 27, 2019

He was wrong then, you are wrong now. — Right and Proud (@Right_and_Proud) August 27, 2019

You and Mr. Trump indeed have something in common. He was wrong then and you're wrong now. The EC protects us from transitory regional biases. — Cravey (@PseudoAdult) August 27, 2019

Just because you agree doesn’t mean you’re right. You and the president are both dead wrong on this one. — Miguel Gallegos (@TheMFG1993) August 27, 2019

You are exactly like trump in so many ways — Cincyfella (@Cincyfella) August 27, 2019

You guys have a lot in common — Priest Holmes (@PriestHolmes) August 27, 2019

You two are actually very much alike. https://t.co/Skwc7h1wFK — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 28, 2019

We’ve pointed out plenty of times that AOC is basically Lady-Trump. Why does she feel the need to constantly remind us?

***

Update:

Well, it’s official: AOC is back on Twitter with a vengeance.

Well, it’s official: Republicans are now arguing that the US isn’t (& shouldn’t be) a democracy. This is what they believe. From lobbyists writing their bills to sabotaging our civil rights, the GOP works to end democracy. In reality, we have to grow it. https://t.co/DWn1uqpAuw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 28, 2019

Well, it’s official: AOC is an elected official who has no idea how our government is supposed to work.

It’s not just “Republicans” who should be arguing that the U.S. isn’t a democracy; it’s everyone. Because we’re a republic. But then, we know AOC’s not concerned about being factually correct.

The funny part about this tweet is that she just now realized that conservatives understand that here’s a difference between pure democracy (AKA big D Democracy) and the form of government we have which is a constitutional republic. A form of little d democracy. https://t.co/X8UcGTfoy8 — RBe (@RBPundit) August 28, 2019

Meanwhile:

We're a Republic. And, how are those FEC investigations going? — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 28, 2019