AOC hasn’t talked about the Electoral College in a while, but apparently she’s just been busy crafting an unassailable case for getting rid of it:

Yeah, middle America doesn’t really count, you guys. Why do we even care about their votes?

More from The Hill:

The freshman lawmaker said the Electoral College is a “scam” that has a “racial injustice breakdown” undermining the votes of people of color.

“Due to severe racial disparities in certain states, the Electoral College effectively weighs white voters over voters of color, as apposed to a ‘one person, one vote’ system where all our votes are counted equally,” she says, before pushing back against the argument that eliminating the Electoral College would give big states too much power.

“Could you [imagine] if we had this kind democracy-altering ‘fairness’ provision for literally any other group?” she asks. “If we weighed, for example, black and indigenous voters more because of unfairness?”

Ocasio-Cortez later asserts that plenty of Republicans live in Democratic-leaning states, saying that their votes would count equally in a popular vote.

“Facts are facts America,” Ocasio-Cortez concludes. “The Electoral College has to go.”

Facts are indeed, facts. Unfortunately for AOC, she just makes hers up as she goes.

It’s only bad when they lose. See how that works?

