As Twitchy reported earlier, GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe wasn’t in the mood to have it mansplained to her how things work in America; Donald Trump lost the popular vote but won the electoral vote, and because of that, he’s had the opportunity to pick two Supreme Court justices already (and maybe a third when Ruth Bader Ginsberg retires).

Democratic socialist and congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez read Ioffe’s tweet and agreed that something has to be done, and that something is to abolish the Electoral College.

It is well past time we eliminate the Electoral College, a shadow of slavery’s power on America today that undermines our nation as a democratic republic. https://t.co/00HZN3MI6F — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) October 6, 2018

Yeah, just keep talking.

If you're going to get into politics at the very least you should know not only the constitution, but the federalist papers. We don't live in a democratic republic, we live in a constitutional republic. The founders knew of the dangers of democracy. — Dave Ellis (@DaveEll57279091) October 6, 2018

Comrade Ocasio Cortez, maybe you should move to Venezuela and run for office there. We don’t need your “progress” here. — maxxx (@999maxx999) October 6, 2018

Sore losers always agitate for the rules to be changed when they lose. https://t.co/5OUtApgZGW — Ebube. (@EbubeIsaac) October 6, 2018

@dnc please keep her front and center. She is going to help the @gop win in 2018 and 2020 and 2022 and 2024 etc. You get my point. https://t.co/KAaOfESGHb — Tony Jamison (@TonyJamison5) October 6, 2018

The level of ignorance continually spewed by Ocasio-Cortez is stunning. No wonder she thought a debate challenge was cat calling. https://t.co/x0a8EB0DWd — Michael Karapetian (@michaelk520) October 6, 2018

So begins the left's push for a full democracy in the United States. Of course anyone who knows any history knows that when the majority rule (any majority) it leads to a oppression of the minority. More oppression than any leftist could "claim" exist now in the US. But continue. https://t.co/xjRfZN7jHg — Bryant Stafford (@BryantStafford6) October 6, 2018

He he. Everyone is showing their true colours. This is good. https://t.co/ZsqbQ9guEv — Man of Rock (@FailedRift) October 6, 2018

True colors like these?

Abolish the Senate. Abolish lifetime appointments to the supreme court.

No matter how hard you vote in November, they are coming for your rights.

Direct action. Organization. Civil disobedience.

The senators who voted Yes should feel as unsafe as women do right now. https://t.co/gspd04IeNs — Steve [#YesOn10 & #YesOnB] Ducey (@SteveDucey) October 6, 2018

Ah. "Tyranny by the majority isn't so bad" is coming back into style https://t.co/El8rMbrE9x — 🎃Parker🎃 (@jpallen773) October 6, 2018

Read the federalist papers and provide a rebuttal to our founders reasoning. https://t.co/TUm5FEEFv1 — Lunney (@paulyplats) October 6, 2018

"A Republic, if you can keep it." https://t.co/85GOK7gyZn — Herostratos (@amenalkHelios) October 6, 2018

Related: