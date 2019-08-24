Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez returned from her Twitter hiatus to rant at “big mad” Fox News over the electoral college:

I see Fox News is big mad about abolishing the electoral college. So let’s talk about it. 1) If the GOP were the “silent majority” they claim, they wouldn’t be so scared of a popular vote. They *know* they aren’t the majority. They rely on establishing minority rule for power. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 23, 2019

2) This common claim about “if we don’t have the Electoral College then a handful of states will determine the presidency” is BS.

a. It’s the *EC itself* that breaks down power by state, pop vote decentralizes it b. The EC makes it so a handful of states DO determine elections — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 23, 2019

3) LASTLY, this concept that the Electoral College is provides “fairness” to rural Americans over coastal states doesn’t hold any water whatsoever. First of all, virtually every state has rural communities. NY. California. Much of our states are rural. But very importantly… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 23, 2019

Hint: “LASTLY” means nothing here:

LASTLY, she says, on point 3 of 5 — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) August 23, 2019

She continued the tweet-storm. Hang in there, she’s almost done. Now she’s comparing the electoral college to affirmative action, or something:

4) We do not give electoral affirmative action to any other group in America. Do Black Americans have their votes count more bc they have been disenfranchised for 100s of years? Do Reservations get an electoral vote? Does Puerto Rico and US territories get them? No. They don’t. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 23, 2019

5) The Electoral College isn’t about fairness at all; it’s about empowering some voters over others. Every vote should be = in America, no matter who you are or where you come from. The right thing to do is establish a Popular Vote. & GOP will do everything they can to fight it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 23, 2019

She really was doing better when she was on a break:

You were doing better when you weren’t tweeting — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) August 23, 2019

She must have missed the day in U.S. History class when they covered it:

This is what happens when you pass history class by copying your friend's exam. Sad. https://t.co/qI18p8XqSE — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 23, 2019

Maybe she can write an op-ed or something on it rather than just tweet about it?

Hi first time long time, can you explain what Federalism is and why it’s our system, thanks I’ll take my answer off the air https://t.co/pOvQTPaWU6 — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) August 23, 2019

I fail to understand why the US Republic style of gov't — what is basically 50 separate elections to choose a president with more populous states getting more electoral votes — is such a difficult concept to grasp. Maybe they do grasp it but just don't like the results. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 23, 2019

And note how she blames Fox News and not all of the small states and their voters who don’t want to be disenfranchised:

The fact that you think it's Fox News — and not the millions of Americans whose lives and votes you'd render irrelevant — pretty much sums up what you've missed about why the EC exists in the first place. https://t.co/2NtOWQyNO9 — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) August 23, 2019

Watch out, U.S. Senate: You’re next:

***