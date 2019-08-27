It’s official: Beto O’Rourke’s hamburger technique is by far the least objectionable thing about him.

Check out his response to a young man who asked him to clarify his position on late-term abortion:

Beto tells pro-life man "of course I don't think that [your life had no value]," before arguing the man's mother had a right to abort him the day before he was born for no other reason than she wanted to Twisted and extreme H/T @joelpollak pic.twitter.com/unHLryY5m1 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 27, 2019

What the hell?

Democratic politicians refuse to draw lines of any kind when it comes to limiting abortion, and this is where their twisted logic ends up. https://t.co/wTnb9A4nOw — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) August 27, 2019

At a town hall last night, @BetoORourke doubled down on his support for unlimited abortion until the moment of birth, just minutes after slamming Trump for ”dehumanizing” illegal immigrants. https://t.co/Fozr2XHxxm — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) August 27, 2019

Evil. — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) August 27, 2019

The only silver lining here is that O’Rourke, like so many other pro-aborts, has accidentally made the argument for yanking all federal funding of the abortion industry: