Well, looks like we can add making burgers to the growing list of things Beto O’Rourke sucks at:

Beto makes a burger pic.twitter.com/PywGSE58jD — Behind 2020 (@Behind2020) August 24, 2019

Where to begin?

So Beto's taking a break from telling everyone how racist the country is to show himself making burgers with processed cheese served on an English muffin with a side of raw broccoli. Why is he not polling higher? — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 26, 2019

It really is a mystery.

I’m still not over Beto’s “burger” vid. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 26, 2019

How does one even get over something like that?

Beto using 3 pans for 4 burger patties when the big cast iron would have fit all 4…

Has this guy ever cooked before? https://t.co/Akivo4F2WE — Ｋｅｌｅｎ ＭｃＢｒｅｅｎ (@Kelenmcbreen) August 26, 2019

A list of things wrong with this video (a thread): 1. A Texan making a burger in a frying pan.

2. He's using Kraft singles. Look at his kitchen. It's beautiful. Processed cheese shouldn't be allowed in that kitchen.

3. And he doesn't even put the cheese on square. — Hot takes only… (@HotTakesOnly123) August 26, 2019

4. Why is he making 1 burger in 2 pans and 2 burgers in the other pan?

5. NEVER EVER USE A METAL SPATULA ON A TEFLON FRYING PAN. NEVER EVER! pic.twitter.com/715j5IzdxJ — Hot takes only… (@HotTakesOnly123) August 26, 2019

6. Beto is scared of touching the burger. When you put the first patty on the bun lopsided, just push the thing to the middle.

7. He put the second patty on perfectly! What kind of person does this… — Hot takes only… (@HotTakesOnly123) August 26, 2019

I have a whole lotta questions about this video of Beto making burgers. 1) Why so many pans?

2) Are those english muffins?

3) Metal spatula on nonstick?

4) With all those pans, couldn't sautée those onions? https://t.co/1dIPboUZsa — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) August 26, 2019

Using a metal spatula in that nonstick pan. Smh. https://t.co/NVUxKNOG6L — Molly Ratty (@molratty) August 26, 2019

This son of a bitch. Metal on a Teflon AND with a side of BROCCOLI? Ugh. https://t.co/AQvmOUULyC — DC (@DRCallista) August 26, 2019

And Beto know ain't no one eating that broccoli on the plate, he just put that on there to satisfy the liberal mobs that are pissed he making burgers. What a furry! — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) August 26, 2019

Meat consumption is killing our planet (so I've been told) and Beto is just stacking them burgers up. It's like he doesn't care about the future! Or the children!#SMDH https://t.co/r8pyctroZq — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 26, 2019

2 points I want to make about @BetoORourke now that I've heard from his fanatics… 1. Yes, it is awesome that he feeds his family 2. He's from Texas & he put a damn hamburger in a skillet & then put it on an English muffin & you expect me to just lay down & take this?!?!?!1 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 26, 2019