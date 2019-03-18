Beto O’Rourke won’t be POTUS without American women’s help. That’s why he’s letting them know just how much he respects them — by being down with late-term abortion:

Did you see what he did there?

Could it be because he knows what advocating for third-trimester abortion really means?

And he thinks the rest of us aren’t paying attention.

Beto’s really got a thing for murdering kids, doesn’t he?

Whatever it takes to get elected. If a few million babies need to die to make him POTUS, so be it.

