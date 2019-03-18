Beto O’Rourke won’t be POTUS without American women’s help. That’s why he’s letting them know just how much he respects them — by being down with late-term abortion:

Here’s Beto O’Rourke at a campaign event in Cleveland responding to a question about third-trimester abortions: “That should be a decision that the woman makes. I trust her.” pic.twitter.com/nBrlazlMob — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) March 18, 2019

Did you see what he did there?

He dodges her question then on mic states a question to the crowd that she doesn’t actually ask — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2019

Yep — RockyTopRev (@PastorJustinR) March 18, 2019

Of course he doesn’t tell the crowd she specifically asked about THIRD trimester abortions. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) March 18, 2019

The question was about 3rd trimester abortions not being medically necessary. He did not answer the question only regurgitated taking points. — Cognitive Privileged (@LARM216) March 18, 2019

Could it be because he knows what advocating for third-trimester abortion really means?

To clarify @BetoORourke, the question was not about “reproductive rights.” The question was about your support for terminating the lives of fully formed, viable babies. #prolife #Beto — Ciara Wieland (@ciarammatthews) March 18, 2019

Notice how Beto takes an articulate question about abortion *after fetal viability* and the medical details of these procedures and restates it to the crowd as a question about “abortion and reproductive rights.” That’s what they have to do to defend third-trimester abortion. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) March 18, 2019

He didn’t even answer her question, changed it from 3rd trimester to just plain abortion. Even the extreme liberals know it’s not a winning issue. — The Right Sided One (@TheRightSided1) March 18, 2019

And he thinks the rest of us aren’t paying attention.

An unborn child is typically considered viable outside the womb beginning at 23 or 24 weeks (and preemie viability is creeping earlier and earlier). The third trimester doesn’t begin until 28 weeks. https://t.co/3AHBWiXgLN — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 18, 2019

To be clear: This is outside of the mainstream. https://t.co/Mv8oVwPbFm — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) March 18, 2019

*only 13%* of Americans believe abortion should be legal in the third trimester, but none will dare call O'Rourke (or any of the other Democrats running for President, who all share his view) an extremist https://t.co/SULygxYdPs https://t.co/SkcHPQdfZA — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) March 18, 2019

Beto’s really got a thing for murdering kids, doesn’t he?

*waves arms around like a lunatic* It’s totally cool to kill a viable baby in the womb. https://t.co/d8e3UuZKSb — RBe (@RBPundit) March 18, 2019

What about 4th trimester? Her choice? https://t.co/8lto15SLGE — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) March 18, 2019

Whatever it takes to get elected. If a few million babies need to die to make him POTUS, so be it.

