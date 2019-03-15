As Twitchy told you, a Reuters investigation has found that Democratic golden boy Beto O’Rourke was a secret member of hacker group Cult of the Dead Cow as a teen. During that time, he also dabbled in fiction writing under the handle “Psychedelic Warlord.” Would you like to read something from his oeuvre? Well, you’re in luck, because his “Visions from the Last Crusade” is still out there. And we must say, it’s eye-opening.

Beto O'Rourke "wrote a murder fantasy in which the narrator drives over children on the street." https://t.co/fgl9PS0Aju pic.twitter.com/JMvKx8VpO6 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 15, 2019

This is not a drill:

Beto O’Rourke wrote a short story years ago called "Visions from the Last Crusade" that fantasizes about murdering 38 people including CHILDREN by running them over. Reminder that he’s been arrested for DUI before. This is disgusting. Every line of this is incredibly disturbing. pic.twitter.com/LpAJHlf6zB — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 15, 2019

"As I near the young ones, I put all my weight on my right foot, keeping the accelerator peddle on the floor until I heard the crashing of 2 kids on the hood & the small cry of pain from 1 of the 2… I was fascinated for a moment, sweet visions filling my head." – @BetoORourke — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 15, 2019

"I had killed nearly 38 people by the time of my 23rd birthday, and each one was more fulfilling than the last. I was never really surprised how I evaded the police." –@BetoORourke Beto’s writing revealed by @Reuters is disgusting. He wrote about enjoying MURDERING kids. Insane. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 15, 2019

See for yourself. But only if you have a strong stomach.

Dear God. — Lisa 🌟🌟🌟 (@ljcljf) March 15, 2019

Incredibly, it would seem.

This guy is so much worse than any one could have thought. His political career is over. There is no coming back from this twisted, disgusting filth. This isn't a gaffe, or racism or even alleged rape. This is murder fantasy. Of children no less. No wonder he hates being at home. https://t.co/Oli68knH62 — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) March 15, 2019

Add this to Bernie’s rape stories, Booker’s groping incident; and Klobuchar’s staff abuse; and there’s some really creepy people running on the DNC side. https://t.co/1zRT9NF63W — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) March 15, 2019

Omg, he’s done. This is grotesque. @BetoORourke needs to go. Out of politics and into therapy. https://t.co/stqeg0eUf0 — Breeanne Walters (@breeannewalters) March 15, 2019

