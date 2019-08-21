CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy essentially gets paid to obsess over Fox News, so it’s not terribly surprising that he’s echoing Chris Evans and addressing Donald Trump’s “chosen one” remark by speculating about how Fox News would’ve responded had Barack Obama said it:

Still trying to wrap my head around how Fox would have covered Obama if he had paused, looked up toward the sky, and declared himself the "chosen one." — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 21, 2019

Even for Oliver Darcy, it shouldn’t be all that difficult to imagine “what if” when it comes to Obama having a messiah complex, considering that he actually had one and that the media were only too eager to feed into it.

I dunno. What did they say after Obama clinched the nomination in 2008 and claimed it meant it "was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and" our planet began to heal."? — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 21, 2019

Reminder:

How did CNN and the media cover that, Oliver? Or any of Obama’s other self-aggrandizing words and behavior?

That's because the Media called him that — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) August 21, 2019

The media did it for him. We cringed then too. — Jenny 🐼 (@JCEdmund) August 21, 2019

I'm still trying to wrap my head around how every other network did that for Obama https://t.co/13NTaGyLTD — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 21, 2019

Wasn’t there a picture of Obama with a halo over his head while he was looking up? — Peter Cobb (@PeterCIAmCoptic) August 21, 2019

And a ton like these… pic.twitter.com/wYoCOt1Kf5 — HAL9000 (@Barack8MyDog) August 21, 2019

Why do libs deny that Obama was deified by the media? I can find over a tons of examples of these — not even including the articles. pic.twitter.com/b8k0cfJcDh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 21, 2019

They would have lost their minds. But at least they aren’t declaring him God.

“ I mean in a way Obama's standing above the country, above above the world, he's sort of God.”

– Newsweek Editor on MSNBC

¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) August 21, 2019

They’d cover it they way they covered..*clears throat” “This was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal” – obama 2008 when he won the nomination. And you all played along : I hope you’re getting treatment for your amnesia. https://t.co/7ayjRlv02T pic.twitter.com/4Q9hJ9kppc — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️ (@mooshakins) August 21, 2019

