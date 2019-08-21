CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy essentially gets paid to obsess over Fox News, so it’s not terribly surprising that he’s echoing Chris Evans and addressing Donald Trump’s “chosen one” remark by speculating about how Fox News would’ve responded had Barack Obama said it:

Even for Oliver Darcy, it shouldn’t be all that difficult to imagine “what if” when it comes to Obama having a messiah complex, considering that he actually had one and that the media were only too eager to feed into it.

Reminder:

How did CNN and the media cover that, Oliver? Or any of Obama’s other self-aggrandizing words and behavior?

Trending

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack Obamachosen onefox newsOliver Darcy