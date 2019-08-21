In case you missed it, Donald Trump has been on quite a roll today:

“Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words. “President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world…and the Jewish people in Israel love him…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

….like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God…But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

…..all Jews, Blacks, Gays, everyone. And importantly, he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.” Wow! @newsmax @foxandfriends @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

Wow, indeed. Talk about a heaping plate of fresh hell. And then there’s this:

"This isn't my trade war," says Pres Trump of his tariffs on China. He says it should have taken place under his predecessors. Somebody had to take on China. he says, "I am the chosen one." pic.twitter.com/ciIiljljyE — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 21, 2019

Trump: “I am the chosen one.” …and the memes begin. pic.twitter.com/KqMobdD6l9 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 21, 2019

Second Coming? Chosen one? Who does this guy think he is? Barack Obama?

I know it’s old now and really we should stop….but imagine if Obama had said this https://t.co/nfzs7a8AjB — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) August 21, 2019

We don’t exactly have to imagine it, do we? As @redsteeze points out, as disgusting and offensive as Donald Trump’s self-deification is, it’s not exactly unprecedented:

If Trump doesn’t want the media laughing at him for suggesting he’s the second coming, he should just say he’ll slow the rise of the oceans instead. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 21, 2019

Barack “We Are the Ones We’ve Been Waiting For” Obama held himself in rather lofty regard. It takes a serious self-aggrandizer to suggest that the moment he was elected was the moment the planet began to heal.

I see what you did! 😂😂😂@BarackObama — Susan S W (@mswaller48) August 21, 2019

By all means, media firefighters. Call out Trump for this ridiculousness. Lord knows (no pun intended) he should be called out for it. But don’t sit there and pretend you didn’t spend eight years indulging Barack Obama’s own delusions of grandeur.