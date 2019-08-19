As Twitchy told you earlier, Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has memory-holed that ElizabethWarren.com/heritage page, which had contained a video supposedly vindicating her claims of Native American heritage. Weird, right? Why would they do something like that?

Well, according to them, they’re just trying to put facts first:

Sounds like the Fact Squad has a different definition of “facts” than the rest of us do. Sounds more like they’re trying to pretend Elizabeth Warren never claimed Native American ancestry in order to further her career and then lie about it.

Elizabeth Warren’s heritage shenanigans appear to be wearing thin with some actual Native Americans

