As Twitchy told you earlier, Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has memory-holed that ElizabethWarren.com/heritage page, which had contained a video supposedly vindicating her claims of Native American heritage. Weird, right? Why would they do something like that?

Well, according to them, they’re just trying to put facts first:

CNN reported yesterday that Warren campaign planned to remove controversial DNA video from campaign website as part of a revamp of the "fact squad" section — that's now done. Video's been removed: https://t.co/CZNdmXVIl1 — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) August 19, 2019

The "fact squad" page says its purpose is to "Fight back against the lies, smears, and wacky conspiracy theories making the rounds about Elizabeth and this grassroots team." Now has lots of new content on issues like health care, Warren's law career, work in Massachusetts, etc. — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) August 19, 2019

The "family" section of Warren's campaign website (I believe as of yesterday, this section was called "heritage"), now says Warren's family story played no role in her hiring, citing @AnnieLinskey's Boston Globe investigation. — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) August 19, 2019

Sounds like the Fact Squad has a different definition of “facts” than the rest of us do. Sounds more like they’re trying to pretend Elizabeth Warren never claimed Native American ancestry in order to further her career and then lie about it.

***

