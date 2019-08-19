As Twitchy told you earlier, media seem to be doing their damnedest to put out fires today. At least the fires that Elizabeth Warren started.

Currently observing media as it pretends that Elizabeth Warren didn't release the DNA results last year claiming that she was, in fact, Native American. Pretty amazing how media thinks it's supposed to be the PR arm of the DNC. — RBe (@RBPundit) August 19, 2019

Are the media going to pretend that Elizabeth Warren’s campaign isn’t trying to erase her past “mistakes”? All signs point to yes. See, in addition to only managing to cop to the very vague offense of having made “mistakes” …

Warren offers public apology over claim to tribal heritage (from @AP) https://t.co/jumXECKEbg — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 19, 2019

Warren’s campaign has tried to memory-hole that infamous supposed evidence of her Native American heritage.

Which seems strange as just earlier this year she claimed her campaign video vindicated her claims. Does that seem odd to you? https://t.co/0HYTvnSjif — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 19, 2019

She can say she’s been ‘listening and learning’ about how real Native Americans think/feel over the last few months, or whatever, but how does one square that with her long-standing claim of *being* a Native American? https://t.co/dLXXTgBfa2 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 19, 2019

The media isn’t interested in squaring anything with anything that might make Elizabeth Warren look bad. Unfortunately for them, despite their efforts, Elizabeth Warren looks very bad.

Remember that awful DNA test video that backfired on Elizabeth Warren? Her team scrubbed it from her website. Guess she *still* hasn't gotten her story straight. pic.twitter.com/S1tpjgnqMM — Michael Ahrens (@michael_ahrens) August 19, 2019

I'm trying to learn more about Elizabeth Warren's heritage but I'm getting an error when I try to go to the website at the end of this video. Weird. https://t.co/z9zzXXM0me — BT (@back_ttys) August 19, 2019

Why did Warren remove the webpage of the video of her DNA test we were told vindicated her decades long claims of Native American heritage? Seems newsy, even fire-fightery. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 19, 2019

Right?

Ever since @HashtagGriswold asked people to imagine if Mitt Romney had pulled that stunt, I always like to picture how initial media response would have been. For 24 hours, a lot of folks in the media thought she had knocked it out of the park. https://t.co/1VTpRiDPUT — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 19, 2019

Seems odd she would memoryhole the big roll out that she says put to rest the issue once and for all. Perhaps if we had an industry of dedicated professionals trained on asking such questions to these kinds of mysteries. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 19, 2019

If only!

***

Update: