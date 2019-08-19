As Twitchy told you earlier, media seem to be doing their damnedest to put out fires today. At least the fires that Elizabeth Warren started.

Are the media going to pretend that Elizabeth Warren’s campaign isn’t trying to erase her past “mistakes”? All signs point to yes. See, in addition to only managing to cop to the very vague offense of having made “mistakes” …

Warren’s campaign has tried to memory-hole that infamous supposed evidence of her Native American heritage.

The media isn’t interested in squaring anything with anything that might make Elizabeth Warren look bad. Unfortunately for them, despite their efforts, Elizabeth Warren looks very bad.

