Elizabeth Warren — with the media’s help, of course — is trying to have her cake and eat it, too, when it comes to her heritage. But from the looks of things, plenty of Native Americans have lost their appetites:

Moderator Shocked by Lack of Native American Enthusiasm for Warrenhttps://t.co/k5awy0fJ0M pic.twitter.com/pjyTuFYWxA — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) August 19, 2019

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

The moderator at a Native American forum was shocked on Monday after Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) received very little enthusiasm about her potential election. Warren participated in the presidential forum on Native American issues in Sioux, City, IA, where she apologized for the “harm” she caused for her past claims of Native American ancestry. “It’s a wonderful day and Native Americans across this country should celebrate. Today we’re sharing the stage with a future president perhaps,” the moderator said.

Here’s the cringey video (via the Washington Free Beacon):

The moderator at the Native American Forum in Iowa today had to ask the crowd to applaud after he suggested the Elizabeth Warren could be the next President. pic.twitter.com/UKZlJBgBjR — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 19, 2019

That must have been awkward. Keep pushing the lie I guess? — Cornmill Intel (@Clint49127635) August 19, 2019

If you thought that was bad, there’s still more where that came from.

Warren still says she’s a Native American (she’s not), but also hastens to add that she’s not a person of color. Are (actual) Native Americans NOT people of color? — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 19, 2019

At least some actual Native Americans are not amused by Warren’s shenanigans. Get a load of what one woman had to say about her performance:

Attendees at the Native American Forum aren't having it: "How can she say she's not a [woman of color] when she just took a DNA test stating she is?"pic.twitter.com/tJxTOS15Bm — Michael Ahrens (@michael_ahrens) August 19, 2019

Yikes.

It’s almost as if they don’t accept her as one of their own. — russ strickland (@nsrrder13) August 19, 2019

