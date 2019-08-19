Elizabeth Warren — with the media’s help, of course — is trying to have her cake and eat it, too, when it comes to her heritage. But from the looks of things, plenty of Native Americans have lost their appetites:

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

The moderator at a Native American forum was shocked on Monday after Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) received very little enthusiasm about her potential election.

Warren participated in the presidential forum on Native American issues in Sioux, City, IA, where she apologized for the “harm” she caused for her past claims of Native American ancestry.

“It’s a wonderful day and Native Americans across this country should celebrate. Today we’re sharing the stage with a future president perhaps,” the moderator said.

Here’s the cringey video (via the Washington Free Beacon):

If you thought that was bad, there’s still more where that came from.

At least some actual Native Americans are not amused by Warren’s shenanigans. Get a load of what one woman had to say about her performance:

Yikes.

