When I won, it gave the Palestinian people hope that someone will finally speak the truth about the inhumane conditions. I can't allow the State of Israel to take away that light by humiliating me & use my love for my sity to bow down to their oppressive & racist policies. https://t.co/OYIwExV0ga — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

How about this, @RashidaTlaib? Stop calling for the destruction of the country you want to visit long enough for you to visit. Fair?https://t.co/nQI7HjXHLw — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 16, 2019

Man, I’d really love to tweet Rashida Tlaib and encourage her to visit her grandmother, but I can’t because she’s blocked me. Which is actually illegal… — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 16, 2019

Courts have indeed ruled that public officials like Rashida Tlaib can’t block users. From the article Crowder cites, which was written in September 2018:

In May, a judge ruled that President Trump could not block people from following him on Twitter. It was the most prominent in a series of rulings finding that access to public figures on social media is a constitutional right. “The suppression of critical commentary regarding elected officials is the quintessential form of viewpoint discrimination against which the First Amendment guards,” Judge James Cacheris wrote in a case involving a supervisor in Fairfax County, Va.

And then of course just this past July, three judges on the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that Donald Trump — and, therefore, by extension, other public officials — is not allowed to block users from seeing his tweets because it would violate the First Amendment. It was a stupid ruling, but a ruling nonetheless. And in blocking Crowder, Tlaib appears to be violating that ruling.

She'll make the same argument that AOC made, that's her personal, not work account. — BadgerFool (@BadgerFool) August 16, 2019

We wouldn't put it past her. Still doesn't change the fact that Rashida Tlaib's a hypocrite