In case you missed it, earlier today, the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the First Amendment prohibits Donald Trump from blocking Twitter accounts he doesn’t like:

More from National Review:

A three-judge panel of the Manhattan-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled unanimously that as a public official, the president does not have the right to utilize his account’s block button to prevent users from seeing his tweets, which have 61.8 million followers.

“The First Amendment does not permit a public official who utilizes a social media account for all manner of official purposes to exclude persons from an otherwise-open online dialogue because they expressed views with which the official disagrees,” read the decision from Judge Barrington Parker.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University sued the Trump administration on behalf of the seven users who have been blocked by Trump, including a journalist who tweeted “Russia won” at Trump’s account.

Attorney Gabriel Malor offers some further insight into this decision:

And here’s something else: The litigious tools patting themselves on the back today for sticking it to Trump have opened up a whole new can of worms.

They sure did. And now, Trump’s female counterpart Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had better watch out.

The Daily Caller is just one of many conservative outlets and tweeters AOC has blocked.

Last time we checked, AOC was “a public official who utilizes a social media account for all manner of official purposes.”

Here we go:

And there will likely be more to follow.

It was only a matter of time.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

