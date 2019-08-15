Just in case it weren’t already crystal-clear that Elizabeth Warren is not even remotely sorry for this blatantly dishonest tweet about Michael Brown’s death:

5 years ago Michael Brown was murdered by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Michael was unarmed yet he was shot 6 times. I stand with activists and organizers who continue the fight for justice for Michael. We must confront systemic racism and police violence head on. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 9, 2019

Allow her to justify it a little further:

Warren Backs Up False Michael Brown Tweet: ‘What Matters Was a Man Was Shot’ https://t.co/g0TumI3RVV pic.twitter.com/YADbYROU2w — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 15, 2019

Yeah, screw the truth!

Except it’s really not all that incredible, when you remember that it’s Elizabeth Warren we’re dealing with. Moreover, she really doesn’t have much of an incentive to be honest as long as she’s got Truth Guardians like those at PolitiFact who refuse to hold her accountable for her lies.

Does it matter why he was shot? Because the DoJ thought so. It's why the officer was cleared. — Alex Lekas (@TheAlexLekas) August 15, 2019

What's important here is we must get justice for that guy who choked a store clerk and assaulted a police officer. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 15, 2019

This is what happens when law professors decide it's no longer worth being careful with the words that make laws https://t.co/sBjSRoUwx3 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 15, 2019