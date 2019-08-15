Just in case it weren’t already crystal-clear that Elizabeth Warren is not even remotely sorry for this blatantly dishonest tweet about Michael Brown’s death:

Allow her to justify it a little further:

Yeah, screw the truth!

Except it’s really not all that incredible, when you remember that it’s Elizabeth Warren we’re dealing with. Moreover, she really doesn’t have much of an incentive to be honest as long as she’s got Truth Guardians like those at PolitiFact who refuse to hold her accountable for her lies.

Tags: #FergusonElizabeth WarrenlieMichael Brownmurderpolice