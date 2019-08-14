Last week, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren decided to up their presidential chances by dishonestly framing Michael Brown’s death as murder:

Not even the Washington Post could ignore their dishonesty, so surely PolitiFact would put them through the ringer, right?

Well, not quite:

Apparently it doesn’t matter enough for PolitiFact to call Harris and Warren out:

Because the significance of Harris’ and Warrens’ use of the word is open to some dispute, we won’t be rating their tweets on the Truth-O-Meter.

Neither campaign responded to inquiries for this article.

Welp, guess that’s that, then!

Because PolitiFact isn’t about checking facts so much as it’s about allowing Dems like Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren to further a social cause. And their careers, of course.

That must’ve been it.

