Last week, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren decided to up their presidential chances by dishonestly framing Michael Brown’s death as murder:
Michael Brown’s murder forever changed Ferguson and America. His tragic death sparked a desperately needed conversation and a nationwide movement. We must fight for stronger accountability and racial equity in our justice system.
5 years ago Michael Brown was murdered by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Michael was unarmed yet he was shot 6 times. I stand with activists and organizers who continue the fight for justice for Michael. We must confront systemic racism and police violence head on.
Not even the Washington Post could ignore their dishonesty, so surely PolitiFact would put them through the ringer, right?
Well, not quite:
NEW: Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren called Michael Brown's killing in Ferguson a "murder." Legally, it wasn't. How much should this word choice matter? https://t.co/Gnv0ZBFCZs pic.twitter.com/H3usKiPyCy
Apparently it doesn’t matter enough for PolitiFact to call Harris and Warren out:
Because the significance of Harris’ and Warrens’ use of the word is open to some dispute, we won’t be rating their tweets on the Truth-O-Meter.
Neither campaign responded to inquiries for this article.
Welp, guess that’s that, then!
Much Fact-Checking
"Because the significance of Harris’ and Warrens’ use of the word is open to some dispute, we won’t be rating their tweets on the Truth-O-Meter."https://t.co/VfBJhIKN5S
Same article: "In discussing the case with legal experts, however, we found broad consensus that "murder" was the wrong word to use — a legal point likely familiar to Harris, a longtime prosecutor, and Warren, a law professor."
"Legally it wasn't" is the whole point.
This has nothing to do with whether it’s *factual* to say Michael Brown was murdered, and everything to do with whether it furthers a social cause to call out people who say so. Why the hell is this in a fact check? pic.twitter.com/1j4f2E3lQs
Because PolitiFact isn’t about checking facts so much as it’s about allowing Dems like Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren to further a social cause. And their careers, of course.
A reminder that Politifact dinged a GOP Rep because he referred to abortion as a form of death, and they ruled that it isn’t, because the CDC says so. That settles it! https://t.co/60ApRrTu91
but “murder” is now a question of semantics? Even though it’s clearly defined in law?
I guess they didn't want to break up Warren's record pace https://t.co/8gq50sjN0o
That must’ve been it.
Murder is a clearly defined legal term. Declining to give either a false rating here (for obvious partisan reasons) undermines the credibility of your stated mission.
