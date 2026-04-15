Karoline Leavitt Reminds WH Reporter What a Joke Is When Questioned About Trump's Medical Miracle

During today's White House press conference, Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked many questions, but one had to do with a recent comment from the president about Diet Coke curing cancer.

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But since we're apparently in the most ridiculous timeline in human history, one intrepid reporter was determined to get to the bottom of what Trump said to find out what the scientific basis was for his claim.

Leavitt responded appropriately:

WSJ reporter really asked for comment on a joke President Trump made about his Diet Coke consumption killing cancer cells...@PressSec: "I think The Wall Street Journal should get a better sense of humor." pic.twitter.com/CakcdhUIAo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 15, 2026

There are a LOT of so-called "reporters" who fall into the category of those who need to grow a sense of humor. They probably laugh at Colbert's "jokes" though.

Imagine having the opportunity to go to the White House and ask any question you want and choosing to waste it on something like this. The media is so dumb. https://t.co/8CY21UoZPv — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) April 15, 2026

She was serious too 😹😹😹😹 https://t.co/94Z5baezoE — Karen Lovejoy (@karenLovejoy777) April 15, 2026

That question from a WSJ journo is right up there with the time Trump was fact checked about "the burgers were stacked a mile high":

During his first term...Clemson Football came to the Oval Office to celebrate their championship...during a shutdown. Trump said he had fast food hamburgers stacked a mile high for the players.



The media fact checked him and said this was a lie. — Ingmar Kellog (@IngmarKellog) April 15, 2026

Yep, media outlets actually fact-checked Trump's "mile high" burgers remark. Leavitt was right to say so many of them need to get a sense of humor (not that it'll happen).

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

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