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Karoline Leavitt Reminds WH Reporter What a Joke Is When Questioned About Trump's Medical Miracle

Doug P. | 6:40 PM on April 15, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

During today's White House press conference, Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked many questions, but one had to do with a recent comment from the president about Diet Coke curing cancer.

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But since we're apparently in the most ridiculous timeline in human history, one intrepid reporter was determined to get to the bottom of what Trump said to find out what the scientific basis was for his claim.

Leavitt responded appropriately: 

There are a LOT of so-called "reporters" who fall into the category of those who need to grow a sense of humor. They probably laugh at Colbert's "jokes" though. 

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That question from a WSJ journo is right up there with the time Trump was fact checked about "the burgers were stacked a mile high":

Yep, media outlets actually fact-checked Trump's "mile high" burgers remark. Leavitt was right to say so many of them need to get a sense of humor (not that it'll happen). 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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