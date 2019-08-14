Honestly, we’d’ve been shocked if AOC’s labor feud with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy didn’t take this turn:

Oh man.

Trending

Well, it seems to be working so far.

Hey, they’ve got t-shirts!

She may not even find it among her own:

What a time to be alive.

Exit idea:

Hey, why the hell not? Lord knows we could use some extra entertainment around here.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCBarstool SportsDave Portnoylaborunions