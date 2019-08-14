Honestly, we’d’ve been shocked if AOC’s labor feud with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy didn’t take this turn:

AOC is fundraising off of Barstool now pic.twitter.com/TqqH8o8ocj — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) August 14, 2019

For anybody wondering real reason O’CRAZIO Cortez @AOC decided to get involved in something she knows nothing about yesterday it shouldn’t be surprising shes using @barstoolsports as excuse to milk people for donations.She won’t debate me but she won’t shut up about me either pic.twitter.com/JCsG9Sd7xw — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 14, 2019

Oh man.

You are using each other to further your brands. — Matthew Schorr (@PureBooyah) August 14, 2019

Well, it seems to be working so far.

This makes me want to buy more @barstoolsports merch. — Martin Jajou (@MartinJajou) August 14, 2019

Hey, they’ve got t-shirts!

Pretty sure she isn't going to find support among the Barstool base🤣 — RUGER, like the gun. (@_ruger_) August 14, 2019

She may not even find it among her own:

Interesting, apparently AOC’s campaign contributions aren’t rooted in her district either:https://t.co/OvNeeM0Vtk — Viva Satire (@vivasatire) August 14, 2019

What a time to be alive.

This is the craziest timeline https://t.co/4JvFWVGIrj — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 14, 2019

Exit idea:

It's time to move to Queens and run against her — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 14, 2019

Hey, why the hell not? Lord knows we could use some extra entertainment around here.