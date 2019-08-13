As Twitchy told you earlier, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy made it pretty clear how he feels about unions and the prospect of his writers unionizing:

Heard @ringer employees want to unionize. Little refresher how I feel about unions. Gawker Writers Vote To Unionize https://t.co/bRWpluAqw1 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 12, 2019

If you work for @barstoolsports and DM this man I will fire you on the spot https://t.co/u9vG3VgfV1 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 13, 2019

AOC decided that a good use of her time would be trying to get Portnoy into trouble:

If you’re a boss tweeting firing threats to employees trying to unionize, you are likely breaking the law &can be sued,in your words, “on the spot.” ALL workers in the US have the protected freedom to organize for better conditions. See @NLRB &union orgs like @AFLCIO for tips. https://t.co/bU7WlHrp1d — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2019

She didn’t plan on Portnoy refusing to roll over:

Didn’t think this show could get any better? You thought wrong:

