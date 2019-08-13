As Twitchy told you earlier, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy made it pretty clear how he feels about unions and the prospect of his writers unionizing:
Heard @ringer employees want to unionize. Little refresher how I feel about unions. Gawker Writers Vote To Unionize https://t.co/bRWpluAqw1
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 12, 2019
If you work for @barstoolsports and DM this man I will fire you on the spot https://t.co/u9vG3VgfV1
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 13, 2019
AOC decided that a good use of her time would be trying to get Portnoy into trouble:
If you’re a boss tweeting firing threats to employees trying to unionize, you are likely breaking the law &can be sued,in your words, “on the spot.”
ALL workers in the US have the protected freedom to organize for better conditions.
See @NLRB &union orgs like @AFLCIO for tips. https://t.co/bU7WlHrp1d
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2019
She didn’t plan on Portnoy refusing to roll over:
Hey @aoc welcome to thunder dome. Debate me. https://t.co/XEmEvt12N4
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 13, 2019
Didn’t think this show could get any better? You thought wrong:
Now on sale. pic.twitter.com/zy03qEUaqz
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 13, 2019
— Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) August 13, 2019
Yesssss.
— GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) August 13, 2019
Lmao. He’s quick
— GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) August 13, 2019
— Posa (@justposa) August 13, 2019
You’re my hero
— W.A. Thompson (@MrGeneralWill) August 13, 2019
Troll level: Master
— Fredo B Cuomo (@tlschrades) August 13, 2019
Shout out @AOC for doubling your profits.
— Benjamin Fishman (@BenjaminFishman) August 13, 2019
Pres is living his best life right now
— TJ (@tjiacono) August 13, 2019