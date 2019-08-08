In case you missed it (and if you aren’t a masochist, you probably did), Chris Cuomo presided over a CNN town hall about “the gun crisis.” Oddly enough, the NRA didn’t send any representatives to participate. And Cuomo thought that was downright shameful:

Gee, we can’t for the life of us imagine why those NRA cowards would refuse to participate in such an honest and fair discussion of gun violence. And the nerve of them calling it a “spectacle”!

We all remember how respectful they were to Dana Loesch.

Definitely.

