In case you missed it (and if you aren’t a masochist, you probably did), Chris Cuomo presided over a CNN town hall about “the gun crisis.” Oddly enough, the NRA didn’t send any representatives to participate. And Cuomo thought that was downright shameful:

Chris Cuomo says the NRA declined their invitation to be in CNN's gun town hall: "I guess they want to do their talking with propaganda ads and millions in lobbying. Besides, let's be honest, the gun lobby is not going to be the answer." pic.twitter.com/adIHXEavfD — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 8, 2019

Here's the link to more of the intro, he also compares the NRA to "big tobacco": @ChrisCuomo shames the NRA for not showing up to firearm town hallhttps://t.co/ygxVGYLSsx pic.twitter.com/3erppAUznD — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 8, 2019

Gee, we can’t for the life of us imagine why those NRA cowards would refuse to participate in such an honest and fair discussion of gun violence. And the nerve of them calling it a “spectacle”!

Gee, sounds like a fair moderator to me……I’d have been there in a heartbeat. pic.twitter.com/2NGOjtDUAR — ⛈⚡️The_Storm_Is_Here⚡️⛈ (@trumps_all) August 8, 2019

Can’t imagine why they would turn down such a generous offer. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 8, 2019

Can’t imagine why after they were treated so fairly the last time around… — Jeff Smith (@Jeffsmith5084) August 8, 2019

Because they were treated so well the last time you did something like this… — VG Philosophy (@VGPhilosophy) August 8, 2019

We all remember how respectful they were to Dana Loesch.

"The NRA has declined our invitation, I guess because [immediately demonstrates why they declined the invitation]" https://t.co/Ls2XRhGZRt — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 8, 2019

Because the “honest conversation” is anything but honest or a conversation. — Rodney Roe (@rodneyroe) August 8, 2019

Definitely.

***

Related:

Constitutional scholar Chris Cuomo reminds us rubes what the Second Amendment ‘was created for’ (and other fun facts)