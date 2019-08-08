Good ol’ CNN, always toeing the gun-control line.

Until an inconvenient question pops up from a woman and they don’t know what to do.

Firearm Advocate Turns Tables On CNN Town Hall: ‘Do You Believe A Woman Has A Right To Choose’ Method Of Self-Defense?https://t.co/aE6JICAzLk — The sane majority (@NuLLnVoiD4prez) August 8, 2019

From The Daily Caller:

“I’m a volunteer with the coalition of New Jersey firearm owners. I’m a proud firearm owner. And I care too,” Inacker began when host Chris Cuomo took her question. “I think there’s a little bit of a misunderstanding that we don’t care. We do. We’re against violence. All violence.” (RELATED: ‘You Got To Be Kidding Me’: El Paso Victim Shocked When Realizing ‘Gun-Wielding’ Mother Left Firearm At Home) Referencing the argument made by many abortion-rights advocates, Inacker continued, “My question is do you believe a woman has a right to choose whether or not to defend her own body? And in the manner she chooses? And the government should not interfere with that decision?”

HA!

Calling the Left out on their favorite talking point about women, the right to choose.

And the looks on their faces …

Watch:

This is so great.

And that guy says, ‘It’s a little off-topic here,’ which really meant he didn’t want to answer her question. Cuomo babbles on about the victim and compares shooting victims to a fetus … you can tells she just absolutely rattled them all.

And it’s glorious.

