Yesterday afternoon, Bernie Sanders argued reiterated his gun control stance with a concise tweet:

Ban assault weapons. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 6, 2019

Three words? Not bad. But it only took Dana Loesch two to shoot a hole right through it:

We’d better grab a Snickers. Something tells us we’ll be waiting a while.

They can’t. Even a fork can kill someone — Angie (@angiekaye999) August 6, 2019

He can't Define them. He has no idea what he's talking about. Who came up with that name "assault weapons"? Some liberal that wanted to make it sound like it was a big bad gun? — Mike Brownfield (@MikeBrownfield4) August 6, 2019

That’s pretty much it, yeah.

