Yesterday afternoon, Bernie Sanders argued reiterated his gun control stance with a concise tweet:
Ban assault weapons.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 6, 2019
Three words? Not bad. But it only took Dana Loesch two to shoot a hole right through it:
Define them. https://t.co/GkxUUP7WtF
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 6, 2019
We’d better grab a Snickers. Something tells us we’ll be waiting a while.
They can’t. Even a fork can kill someone
— Angie (@angiekaye999) August 6, 2019
He can't Define them. He has no idea what he's talking about. Who came up with that name "assault weapons"? Some liberal that wanted to make it sound like it was a big bad gun?
— Mike Brownfield (@MikeBrownfield4) August 6, 2019
That’s pretty much it, yeah.
