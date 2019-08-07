Yesterday afternoon, Bernie Sanders argued reiterated his gun control stance with a concise tweet:

Three words? Not bad. But it only took Dana Loesch two to shoot a hole right through it:

We’d better grab a Snickers. Something tells us we’ll be waiting a while.

That’s pretty much it, yeah.

***

