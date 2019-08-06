Earlier today, former Clinton adviser Mark Penn expressed concern over the New York Times’ decision to cave to the Outrage Mob and change a straightforward, objective headline about Donald Trump’s post-shooting remarks to something a little less straightforward and objective:

But FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver really doesn’t see what the big deal is. As far as he can tell, the New York Times is just being responsive to subscribers:

Oh, is that all it is?

Basically.

Welcome to modern journalism, where the only news that’s fit to print is the news you want to hear.

That’s been happening a lot today.

Guess so.

Meh. That would require shame. We’re not sure he has any.

Guess that’s all we can do now. Oh well.

