Finally! A liberal journalist who isn’t imploring the mob to cancel their New York Times subscriptions over an insufficiently anti-Trump headline! TIME editor-at-large Anand Giridharadas is attempting to put out the fire a little bit by reminding everyone why we need the New York Times so badly:

Don't cancel your @NYTimes subscription. None of us can afford to be dumber right now. Make the noise necessary to help those in the building who agree with you prevail in the internal power struggle that is present within all institutions. You have allies inside. Arm them. — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) August 6, 2019

Arm the rebels. — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) August 6, 2019

Violent rhetoric alert?

These mistakes sit alongside a tremendous amount of extraordinary work that has held this presidency to account like few others have. And the mistakes flow from a sensibility that is right: a desire to be sober and careful and not flame out, to last. — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) August 6, 2019

But there are moments in history — the civil rights era, notably — when the media needed a new frame. When the old, customary ways of seeing were blinding to a new situation. And it is in all of our interest to help that reframing. — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) August 6, 2019

I am forever biased, perhaps, but I'm not sure there are many more indispensable institutions in American life, and I don't think there are many institutions anywhere so profoundly rooted in the right values, the right lodestar, the desire to tell the truth, the right governance. — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) August 6, 2019

Well, at least he admits he’s biased. Just in case that weren’t already crystal-clear.

But this is an incredible and challenging moment in American life, and we all need to be better, to rise to the occasion, to rethink our work, rethink our way of seeing. And The Times is no different. Help it do so. And help those on the inside who are with you to win. — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) August 6, 2019

The @nytimes that made a mistake yesterday is also the @nytimes that is about to publish the @nhannahjones-led epic report on 1619 and slavery's legacy. No institution is a monolith. Institutions change. Help them do so. — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) August 6, 2019

Help them be better by making sure that they only produce content that supports a leftist worldview! It’s your duty as an American.

"Make the noise necessary to help those in the building who agree with you prevail." https://t.co/6K0hdWDubx — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 6, 2019

Time editor at large urging the public to pressure the free press to change its reporting content because it doesn’t align with the mob’s political demands is quite something https://t.co/10oI8zVi42 — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) August 6, 2019

Do you realize you sound like a lunatic right now? https://t.co/zsE8rkvhRi — RBe (@RBPundit) August 6, 2019

I think it's hard to describe just how bat-crap insane ppl have gotten over that NYT headline, and how it makes our industry look like a DSA chat hub pic.twitter.com/SnfVMiaGha — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 6, 2019

At least the charade is over. pic.twitter.com/f8oTJkMKy1 — neontaster (@neontaster) August 6, 2019

What an enlightening moment this has been for everyone. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 6, 2019

It certainly has been educational.