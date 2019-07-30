Earlier this month, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shocked the country with her tweets about migrant detainees being forced to drink from toilets:

Just left the 1st CBP facility. I see why CBP officers were being so physically &sexually threatening towards me. Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets. This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Now I’ve seen the inside of these facilities. It’s not just the kids. It’s everyone. People drinking out of toilets, officers laughing in front of members Congress. I brought it up to their superiors. They said “officers are under stress & act out sometimes.” No accountability. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

It was only after people pointed out that these alleged “drinking toilets” actually had attached sinks with potable water that AOC was forced to clarify her earlier statements:

I haven't seen photo of the Clint, TX facilities that @AOC described today, but it would be interesting if "drinking from the toilet" meant drinking from an attached sink marked "potable water" — like this image from a CBP holding facility in Tuscon (filed in federal court). pic.twitter.com/uDbhy1GPOa — David Martosko (@dmartosko) July 1, 2019

This was in fact the type of toilet we saw in the cell. Except there was just one, and the sink portion was not functioning – @AyannaPressley smartly tried to open the faucet, and nothing came out. So the women were told they could drink out of the bowl. https://t.co/rcu9Rt6B2x — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Today, nearly a month after her backpedal, AOC’s still trying to gaslight the rest of us about what she said. After GOP Rep. Jody Hice reminded people yesterday about AOC’s literally unbelievable accounts of her visit:

.@AOC and the Squad deliberately misled the American people by claiming that detainees are “drinking from toilets.” Migrants have potable water, have shelter, and are being fed. The constant attacks against our brave border patrol agents must stop! pic.twitter.com/lxTIZTnenH — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) July 29, 2019

Newsweek journalist Chantal Da Silva ran to AOC’s rescue:

FYI, @AOC did say there was a drinking fountain attached to the toilet in the cell she visited–her point was that it was "not functioning." She said they tried to open the faucet & "nothing came out. So, the women were told they could drink out of the bowl." Who's misleading who? https://t.co/oKzdWicxIg — Chantal Da Silva (@chantaladasilva) July 30, 2019

And AOC was so grateful, she retweeted it so all her followers could see what an honest person she is:

It’s pretty clear who’s misleading people, actually. It’s AOC.

Oh pulease, she never said any of that until the truth came out and she was criticized. — thinkb4uspeak (@Lilly29322569) July 30, 2019

she clearly said “people are drinking out of toilets” .try to backpedal after inciting violence — Plagueis (@Plagueis7) July 30, 2019

Convenient changes of facts. And her office didn't really release a doc claiming they need to end air travel and farting cows either..😏 — DonMcLubin (@DonMcLubin) July 30, 2019

Reminder:

CBP on woman who drank from a toilet: "she wanted water, didn’t know how to use the faucet in the cell, and drank from the toilet. She never told AOC that we made her drink from the toilet. AOC, of course, changed it" It didn't happen when AOC was therehttps://t.co/32EhkhtJrV — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 1, 2019

Parting evergreen tweet.

I don’t believe her. 🤷‍♀️ — KAP 🇺🇸 (@kap_chan) July 30, 2019

